As snow continued to fall into the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Hillsboro School District joined other area schools in announcing closures.
"Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the Hillsboro School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23," the district announced around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
All afternoon and evening events for the day are also cancelled.
HSD joined other area schools, like the Beaverton School District, in making the announcement as forecasts showed snow continuing through the night.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Washington County announced snow zones in effect for parts of Barnes Road, Cornell Road and parts of 175th Avenue. That means snow tires or other traction devices are required in the following areas:
175th Avenue: Between Scholls Ferry and Rigert roads.
Barnes Road: 118th Avenue to the county line.
Cornell Road: Cedar Hills Boulevard to the county line.
Traction control devices are required by law when snow zones are in effect, and law enforcement can issue citations to drivers who fail to adhere to these restrictions.
Washington County Land Use & Transportation said on Wednesday evening that the department “may need to have abandoned vehicles towed off the roads as they may pose a safety hazard.”
“They can affect the visual field of drivers and impede the passage of snowplows, emergency vehicles and public transportation,” the county’s announcement said.
