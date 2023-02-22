Snow Filler

The Hillsboro School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 due to snowy weather and driving conditions. 

 Courtesy Image: Hillsboro School District

As snow continued to fall into the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Hillsboro School District joined other area schools in announcing closures. 

"Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the Hillsboro School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23," the district announced around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

 

