The Hillsboro School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 due to snowy weather and driving conditions. 

As chilling temperatures continued into the evening on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Hillsboro School District decided to cancel school for the second consecutive day.

"Due to ongoing weather conditions, the Hillsboro School District will be closed on Friday, Feb. 24," the district announced Thursday evening. 

 This story has been updated to include current school closure details. 

