As chilling temperatures continued into the evening on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Hillsboro School District decided to cancel school for the second consecutive day.
"Due to ongoing weather conditions, the Hillsboro School District will be closed on Friday, Feb. 24," the district announced Thursday evening.
All afternoon and evening events for the day are also cancelled. A decision on weekend activities is expected by midday Friday.
HSD joined other area school districts, like Beaverton, Forest Grove and the Tigard-Tualatin School District, in announcing cancellations.
Private schools were also impacted, as St. Matthew Catholic School in Hillsboro also announced a Thursday closure. Faith Bible Christian School has already announced it will be closed Friday, Feb. 24, as well.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday, and a wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon on Friday.
The city of Hillsboro also announced that city facilities will also be closed on Thursday.
On Thursday, Washington County announced snow zones in effect for parts of Barnes Road, Cornell Road and parts of 175th Avenue. That means snow tires or other traction devices are required in the following areas:
175th Avenue: Between Scholls Ferry and Rigert roads.
Barnes Road: 118th Avenue to the county line.
Cornell Road: Cedar Hills Boulevard to the county line.
Traction control devices are required by law when snow zones are in effect, and law enforcement can issue citations to drivers who fail to adhere to these restrictions.
Washington County Land Use & Transportation said on Wednesday evening that the department “may need to have abandoned vehicles towed off the roads as they may pose a safety hazard.”
“They can affect the visual field of drivers and impede the passage of snowplows, emergency vehicles and public transportation,” the county’s announcement said.
This story has been updated to include current school closure details.
