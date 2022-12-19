Quartermaster Steven Miller and Post Commander Dale Yee stand in the main room of the VFW Post on Southwest Walnut St. in Hillsboro. The roof on the old building needs replacing, resulting in leaks and water damage that can be seen on the ceiling.
Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2666 needs a new roof and is asking the community for donations to help fund the effort.
The post, named after Martin J. Ryan, a Hillsboro native and U.S. Marine killed during World War II, has operated in Hillsboro since 1932. Its leaders estimate that it will cost about $40,000 to fix the roof on the late-1940’s building, which is leaking and causing interior ceiling damage.
They’ve been patching it up for years, but as post commander Dale Yee says, “Patching only gets us so far.”
While the first priority is fixing the roof, there are other things the local VFW would like to do with money raised through this fundraiser, which is why the targeted goal is $75,000.
The building doesn’t have a proper drainage grate for the rain gutter, so the post relies on a slapdash wooden gutter propped up with a sandwich sign that diverts water from the rain gutter into the parking lot.
Before they had this set-up, the water was pooling around the building’s foundation and causing other issues.
Yee says they’d also like to get more exterior lighting, since that stretch of Walnut Street doesn’t have any street lights, posing safety risks for VFW members — many of whom are advanced in years — leaving the building after evening events.
While the improvements will be helpful to the post’s 250 or so members, Yee also highlighted how the space is used for community events and outreach, too.
The Martin J. Ryan post organizes local soup kitchen events and canned food drives, for members and for others who might like a hot meal and an evening of company. It’s one of the blood donations sites for the local American Red Cross.
The VFW is known for its annual Buddy Poppy fundraiser, started exactly 100 years ago in 1922, which sells hand-made cloth flowers with authentic tags, meant to be pinned onto uniforms or displayed like memorabilia. Proceeds from these sales go to benefit veterans who may need assistance with rent, deposits and application fees, or utility bills.
Post members also provide an honor guard at the funerals for local veterans, and at holiday events or parades like the Veterans Day gathering at North Plains’ Veterans Memorial Park in this November.
The post also runs local blanket drives and school supply drives, as well as “patriotism events” for local school children and Scouts BSA troops (formerly called Boy Scouts).
But it can’t keep providing these community events and charitable opportunities without a place to call home, Yee said.
“It’s a place for our members to be, but it’s also been a community space,” Yee said. “But we can’t do these things unless we have this space.”
The VFW post has a GoFundMe page started for the community to help chip in, which can be found online here.
Folks can also make donations in person by visiting the post at 310 S.W. Walnut St. or by visiting their website.