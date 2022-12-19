VFW Roof_01.jpg

Quartermaster Steven Miller and Post Commander Dale Yee stand in the main room of the VFW Post on Southwest Walnut St. in Hillsboro. The roof on the old building needs replacing, resulting in leaks and water damage that can be seen on the ceiling. 

 PMG Photo: Troy Shinn

Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2666 needs a new roof and is asking the community for donations to help fund the effort.

VFW Roof_02.jpg

The Martin J. Ryan VFW Post 2666 in Hillsboro is located at 310 S.W. Walnut St. 

The post, named after Martin J. Ryan, a Hillsboro native and U.S. Marine killed during World War II, has operated in Hillsboro since 1932. Its leaders estimate that it will cost about $40,000 to fix the roof on the late-1940’s building, which is leaking and causing interior ceiling damage.

VFW Roof_03.jpg

Post Commander Dale Yee looks at another area of the late 1940's era building that needs fixing in Hillsboro. 
VFW Roof_04.jpg

The Hillsboro-based VFW Post 2666 is looking to raise $75,000 to fix the new roof, as well as make other repairs like replacing this makeshift rain gutter on the parking lot. 
VFW Roof_05.jpg

VFW Post 2666 Commander Dale Yee describes how the Hillsboro-based organization does frequent food and blanket drives at its Southwest Walnut Street offices. 

