Monday, Jan. 2
A woman was arrested for theft in the second degree in the 2100 block of Northeast 185th Avenue. Two of her male associates were arrested for various crimes and outstanding warrants.
A man in the 100 block of Southeast Maple Street was arrested on outstanding warrants and for committing the crime of resisting arrest in the process.
Vehicle tires were slashed in the 300 block of East Main Street. An investigation is ongoing with a possible suspect.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
A Hillsboro Police Department code compliance officer was in his marked vehicle with emergency lights activated, blocking one lane due to a manhole cover missing near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Imbrie Drive. A driver struck the code compliance vehicle, causing minor injuries to the officer.
A patrol officer located a stolen vehicle out of Pierce County, Washington, near Southeast Brookwood Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. The male driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A woman who was a passenger in the car was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A man was stopped for a traffic violation on Southeast Fir Grove Loop and was subsequently arrested for several crimes after being found with identification and credit cards that did not belong to him.
A man was released from jail with the stipulation he was not allowed to return to a particular residence in the 900 block of Northwest Freeman Court. He immediately returned to the residence and was arrested and brought back to jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
An unidentified man jumped from the roof of a building in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street onto a parked vehicle, causing damage.
A man was cited and released for the misdemeanor crime of reckless driving after he was seen by an officer racing another vehicle at approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone near West Baseline Road and Southwest 205th Avenue.
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his car into the back of another car in the 4500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. He refused to provide a breath sample and a search warrant for samples of his blood was obtained and served.
Thursday, Jan. 5
A vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Northeast Danbury Avenue while warming up in the morning, a practice police strongly discourage unless you can lock the car. Fortunately, the vehicle was recovered unoccupied a short distance away.
A man was contacted after being seen walking down the middle of the road near Northeast Sunrise Lane and 10th Avenue and shouting at no one in particular. He had several felony warrants for his arrest and a concealed handgun in his waistband. He was taken straight to jail.
A man stole a family member’s vehicle in the 1200 block of Southeast Alder Street but returned with it later. The suspect then hid in a crawl space in the home. Officers surrounded the house and eventually, with the assistance of very persuasive police K-9s, were able to convince the man to surrender.
Friday, Jan. 6
A man was arrested on five outstanding warrants after he was spotted by an officer in the 1200 block of Southeast Oak Street and attempted to flee on his bicycle.
A woman was arrested in the 1800 block of Northeast 101st Avenue on outstanding warrants.
A man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue after facility security detained him for attempting to fight medical personnel.
Saturday, Jan. 7
A woman stole items from a beauty supply store in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway. She was not located until she came back for a second time to steal again. She was then arrested for theft and on outstanding warrants.
A man was displeased by the haircut he received in the 100 block of East Main Street and argued with the barber over payment. The haircut recipient menaced the barber with a knife and was arrested.
A man was contacted by an officer in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street and was arrested on outstanding warrants.
A man crashed his car into a building in the 500 block of Southwest Baseline Street and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.17%.
A man fired two rounds from a handgun outside of a bar in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Avenue after an argument. No one was injured. An officer located the suspect driving his car several miles away. The suspect was arrested and taken to jail. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from the suspect vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 8
A man was arrested for theft and resisting arrest after he stole more than $450 worth of merchandise in the 800 block of Northeast 25th Avenue.
An unknown suspect set a cardboard recycling bin on fire in the 2100 Northeast Amberglen Parkway. There was minimal damage.
A man refused to leave a business in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop. When he was contacted by officers, it was learned he had several outstanding warrants. He went to jail.