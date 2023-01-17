Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Jan. 2

A woman was arrested for theft in the second degree in the 2100 block of Northeast 185th Avenue. Two of her male associates were arrested for various crimes and outstanding warrants.