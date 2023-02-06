Many of the state’s best wrestlers competed this past weekend at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions held at Liberty High School.
Below are the placers in each weight division:
106
1st Place - Tyson Flack of La Pine
2nd Place - Carsen Atterbury of Dallas
3rd Place - Tytus Hardee of Sweet Home
4th Place - Chance Yancey of Crook County
5th Place - Kanoe Kelly of Thurston
6th Place - Cole Roff of Culver
113
1st Place - Gage Singleton of Roseburg
2nd Place - Kyle Sieminski of Sweet Home
3rd Place - Colby Cook of West Linn
4th Place - Luke Cheek of Harrisburg
5th Place - Ryder Lee of Redmond
6th Place - Elijah Bayne of Crater
120
1st Place - Isaac Hampton of Newberg
2nd Place - Jaret Hickey of Crater
3rd Place - Alberto Flores of Crook County
4th Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond
5th Place - Dareyan Egner of Crescent Valley
6th Place - Mason Wolcott of La Grande
126
1st Place - Gavin Rangel of Newberg
2nd Place - Kai Carson of La Grande
3rd Place - Ansen Widing of Redmond
4th Place - Joey Hutchins of Crater
5th Place - Tracston Santos of Mountain View
6th Place - Colton Annis of Thurston
132
1st Place - Jacob Sieminski of Sweet Home
2nd Place - Drew Jones of Mountain View
3rd Place - Landyn Philpott of La Pine
4th Place - Kutter Christensen of Crater
5th Place - Tommy Belding of La Grande
6th Place - Andrey Cernev of Sprague
138
1st Place - DJ Gillett of Crescent Valley
2nd Place - Owen Hull of Grants Pass
3rd Place - Andrew Worthington of Mountain View
4th Place - Isaac Jones of Dallas
5th Place - Joshua Collins of La Grande
6th Place - Holton Halstead of Thurston
145
1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg
2nd Place - Charles Spinning of West Linn
3rd Place - Ty Havniear of Crater
4th Place - Maverick Heimbuck of Scappoose
5th Place - Joseph Downing of Redmond
6th Place - Tagge Fry of Grants Pass
152
1st Place - Trae Frederick of Newberg
2nd Place - Ridge Kehr of La Grande
3rd Place - Braylin Ruchti of Thurston
4th Place - Logan Owens of West Linn
5th Place - Kelin Abbas of Culver
6th Place - Finn Schuller of Bend
160
1st Place - Jackson Potts of Mountain View
2nd Place - Ben Rintoul of Scappoose
3rd Place - Gavin Sandoval of Crook County
4th Place - Josh Camillo of Sprague
5th Place - Ashton Swanson of Sweet Home
6th Place - Garrett Forbes of La Pine
170
1st Place - Daschle Lamer of Crescent Valley
2nd Place - Trey Dieringer of Scappoose
3rd Place - Liam Byrne of Mountain View
4th Place - Cougar Friesen of Newberg
5th Place - Cole Shafer of La Grande
6th Place - Sawyer Casarez of Thurston
182
1st Place - Justin Rademacher of West Linn
2nd Place - Preston Echeverria of Hillsboro
3rd Place - Cole Langford of Dallas
4th Place - Ethan Spencer of Sweet Home
5th Place - Kenya Johnson of Sprague
6th Place - Michael Campos of Liberty
195
1st Place - Hudson Davis of Newberg
2nd Place - Houstyn Lee-Perry of Liberty
3rd Place - Jarett Armstrong of La Grande
4th Place - Matthew Baker of Hillsboro
5th Place - Angel Valenzuela of Mountain View
6th Place - David Steagall of Sweet Home
220
1st Place - Vaun Halstead of Thurston
2nd Place - Earl Ingle of West Linn
3rd Place - Sebastian Echeverria of Hillsboro
4th Place - Jayden Cobb of Crescent Valley
5th Place - Eli Nava of Dallas
6th Place - Jesse Wood of Crook County
285
1st Place - Cole Steketee of Sprague
2nd Place - Grady Hamilton of Roseburg
3rd Place - Parker Jarvis of Grants Pass
4th Place - Ashton Fields of Redmond
5th Place - Jaden Echeverria of Hillsboro
6th Place - Arik Brecht Crabtree of Dallas