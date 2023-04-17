Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7773.jpg

Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops celebrates his two run homer with Outfielder Kevin Graham (35) curing a game against Everett this past week. Hillsboro took four of six games from the visiting AquaSox.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

For the second consecutive game Hops pitchers recorded double-digit walks, posting 12 in a 9-2 loss to Everett in the finale of a six-game set on April 16, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Despite what were consecutive losses to end the series, Hillsboro took four of the six games from the visiting AquaSox and head into this week’s series at Eugene with a 6-3 record and sit in second place in the Northwest League standings.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

