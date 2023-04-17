Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops celebrates his two run homer with Outfielder Kevin Graham (35) curing a game against Everett this past week. Hillsboro took four of six games from the visiting AquaSox.
For the second consecutive game Hops pitchers recorded double-digit walks, posting 12 in a 9-2 loss to Everett in the finale of a six-game set on April 16, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Despite what were consecutive losses to end the series, Hillsboro took four of the six games from the visiting AquaSox and head into this week’s series at Eugene with a 6-3 record and sit in second place in the Northwest League standings.
The Hops built an early 2-0 lead in the third inning following a pair of sacrifice flies by Kevin Graham and Gavin Logan, but quickly relinquished the lead in the fourth when the Sox plated three, the last of which came on a Charlie Welch RBI-single.
Everett then battered the Hops bullpen in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, tallying six more runs en route to a runaway win.
The AquaSox’ Reid VanScoter earned the win, starting and throwing six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on three total hits, while striking out three and walking none.
Marcos Tineo started the game for the Hops and allowed three earned runs on three hits, while striking out three and walking three in 3.2 innings of work. The start marked Tineo’s record 50th appearance in a Hillsboro uniform.
The Hops’ three total hits marked the third time in the series with Everett that they were held to four or fewer hits and left the team with just a .214 total batting average on the season, slating them fifth in the NWL behind just Tri-City.
Sox hitters Ben Ramirez, Charlie Welch and Axel Sanchez each finished with two or more hits and RBI, with Welch leading the way going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run-scored.
Hillsboro’s six-game series with Eugene starts at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."