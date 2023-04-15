The hits just keep on coming.
The Hops’ five-game win streak became six when the home team won 6-4 thanks to Jacen Roberson’s two-run ninth inning home run, the 50th walk-off in team history.
The win was the fourth straight for Hillsboro against visiting Everett and sixth overall since dropping their season opener at Tri-City on April 6.
Kevin Graham tallied two hits for the Hops and in all the team notched eight hits, awakening what have been mostly quiet bats over the team’s first week of 2023.
Spencer Giesting got the win for Hillsboro after pitching a clean ninth, striking out two and walking one, but the team got another strong start from Spencer Giesting who allowed just a single earned run on two hits, while striking out five and walking two in 4.2 innings of work.
Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the third when Wilderd Patino stole home.
Everett tied it in the fourth on a Tyler Locklear two-run double, but Hillsboro answered with three runs in the fifth inning on a Jesus Valdez RBI single, a Roberson sacrifice fly, and Joshua Day single that plated Jonathan Guzman.
The AquaSox went on to plate two in the sixth and another in the eighth, setting up Roberson’s walk-off in the ninth.
Hillsboro will host Everett for the fifth of their six-game set at 4:05 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
