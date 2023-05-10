Hops Ivan Melendez 1

Infielder Ivan Melendez (43) of the Hillsboro Hops tracks a ball hit into the infield during a game earlier this season. Melendez hit his first home run of the season in a 9-1 loss to Spokane on May 9.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

It just keeps getting worse for Hillsboro after the team tallies just three hits in a 9-1 loss to Spokane on Tuesday, May 9, at Avista Stadium in Spokane, WA.

The loss was the third straight for the Hops and 17th in their last 21 games.

