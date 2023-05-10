It just keeps getting worse for Hillsboro after the team tallies just three hits in a 9-1 loss to Spokane on Tuesday, May 9, at Avista Stadium in Spokane, WA.
The loss was the third straight for the Hops and 17th in their last 21 games.
It just keeps getting worse for Hillsboro after the team tallies just three hits in a 9-1 loss to Spokane on Tuesday, May 9, at Avista Stadium in Spokane, WA.
The loss was the third straight for the Hops and 17th in their last 21 games.
The lone bright spot for the visitors was a seventh inning home run by Ivan Melendez, the first of the season for the 2022 second round draft pick out of the University of Texas.
Melendez, nicknamed the “Hispanic Titanic” by his former assistant coach at Texas, recently spent 10 days on the Injured List in concussion protocol after being hit in the eye with a pitch in Eugene. He’s batting .163 in 13 games this season.
Spokane (13-12) wasted little time getting to Hillsboro starting pitcher Yilber Diaz, scoring five first-inning runs off of the 22-year-old righthander. Diaz managed to retire just one Indian before leaving in the first, allowing four earned runs on two hits.
Meanwhile, Spokane starter Gabriel Hughes was electric, allowing just one Hops hit while striking out eight and walking two in six innings of work.
In addition to Melendez’ blast, J.J. D’Orazio notched two hits in the game for Hillsboro.
The Indians were led by Yanquiel Fernandez and Ben Sems who combined to go 4-for-7 with three RBI and two runs-scored. Zach Kokoska and Jordan Beck also homered for Spokane.
The Hops (10-18) are now batting .194 through 28 games this season and .179 over the last 15 days.
The two teams play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Spokane.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.