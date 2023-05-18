Pitcher Avery Short (17) of the Hillsboro Hops is all smiles after a Hops victory earlier this season. Short was brilliant on the mound in Hillsboro's victory over Eugene on May 17, at PK Park in Eugene.
An easy win got interesting late, but in the end it was the Hops who prevailed in a 10-7 victory over the Ems in the second of their six-game set on Wednesday, May 17, at PK Park in Eugene.
Hillsboro’s Ivan Melendez’ eighth-inning grand slam keyed a 13-hit Hops performance, while starting pitcher Avery Short stymied the home Emeralds from the mound.
Short has his best outing of the season, allowing just a single earned run on six hits, while striking out five and walking one in six innings of work.
Melendez continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-for-5 with four RBI and a run-scored. The second-year pro from the University of Texas started the season slow, but has batted .364 with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last five games, and over the past 15 days is hitting .326 with five home runs and 14 RBI.
Hillsboro built a 4-0 lead in the second thanks in part to a Joshua Day two-run homer to right centerfield, and added another run in the seventh on a Jesus Valdez RBI-single to center before Melendez’ deep-fly and inning later.
The Ems scored six runs in the ninth, five of which came with just one out, while all of which came off of Hops reliever Eric Mendez.
Carlos Meza closed things out, retiring both batters he faced in relief of Mendez.
In all, Hillsboro tallied 13 hits, led by Melendez, Day and J.J. D’Orazio who combined to go 8-for-13 with six RBI and three runs-scored.
Eugene was led by Adrian Sugastey who was 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs-scored and a ninth-inning home run.
The two teams will square-off again this evening at 7:35 p.m. at PK Park in Eugene.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."