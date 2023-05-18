Hops Avery Short 1.jpg

Pitcher Avery Short (17) of the Hillsboro Hops is all smiles after a Hops victory earlier this season. Short was brilliant on the mound in Hillsboro's victory over Eugene on May 17, at PK Park in Eugene.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

An easy win got interesting late, but in the end it was the Hops who prevailed in a 10-7 victory over the Ems in the second of their six-game set on Wednesday, May 17, at PK Park in Eugene.

Hillsboro’s Ivan Melendez’ eighth-inning grand slam keyed a 13-hit Hops performance, while starting pitcher Avery Short stymied the home Emeralds from the mound.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

