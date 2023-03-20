Hillsboro Hops Stadium Design Rendering

A new design rendering for the new Hillsboro Hops stadium, estimated to cost $120 million, was unveiled in March 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Hops

Readers have mixed feelings and a lot of confusion about Hillsboro's plans to build a new baseball stadium for the Hillsboro Hops, the results of a Pamplin Media reader survey show.

On March 8, the Hillsboro Hops and city officials announced plans to design and build a new baseball stadium next to Ron Tonkin Field, where the Hops have played since 2013. The new ballpark is estimated to cost $120 million.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you