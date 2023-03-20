Readers have mixed feelings and a lot of confusion about Hillsboro's plans to build a new baseball stadium for the Hillsboro Hops, the results of a Pamplin Media reader survey show.
On March 8, the Hillsboro Hops and city officials announced plans to design and build a new baseball stadium next to Ron Tonkin Field, where the Hops have played since 2013. The new ballpark is estimated to cost $120 million.
The Hillsboro City Council on March 7 unanimously approved a change of plan for the Hillsboro Hops’ facilities. The city would provide $18 million in design costs to the project, while the Hops would secure the rest through private financing and state or federal grants.
The initial plan was to expand Ron Tonkin Field — built in 2013 — to meet new facility standards handed down from Major League Baseball, as well as to add seating and renovate existing parts of the ballpark.
The new plan would build a new facility where three baseball fields at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex currently reside.
Not only would the stadium be designed specifically for Hops home games, but the team has plans to make it into a concert venue for other times of the year.
Survey scope
Pamplin Media Group created a survey for readers to weigh in on the plans. It was published online on March 16 and subsequently was sent in email newsletters to readers.
The survey asked readers, “Do you support the city of Hillsboro’s plans to design a new baseball stadium for the Hillsboro Hops on land currently used for public recreation at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex?”
A second question asked them to explain their response, while a third asked what lingering questions they still had about the project.
The final survey response asked readers to list their address, and the vast majority of respondents listed a Hillsboro-area postal code.
Out of 100 survey respondents, 48 said they did not support these plans. Another 14 respondents said they were not sure, while 38 of them said they supported the plans for a new ballpark.
Opposition
Respondents who were opposed to the plans said that they were still unclear on whether taxpayer money would be used for the project. They also lamented the loss of fields currently used by the public — especially by recreation league sports and local school district athletic tournaments.
Reader: “Those fields were built with the intent to support community events, not professional sports teams.”
Reader: “Too much land taken away from city users and way too much money!”
Reader: “I don’t understand why the current RT Field doesn’t work for them. What is the economic benefit to Hillsboro? What’s (the benefit) to the school, public and civic groups who currently rely on those spaces?”
Others worried that an expensive new stadium would drive ticket costs up, or they voiced general concerns about affordability and public access to the stadium, like a lack of public transit and parking options.
Reader: “Traffic in the area is horrible enough now with just the Hops home games. Add concerts, festivals, etc. it will be unmanageable. There is inadequate public transportation to the area. For once, put the infrastructure in place before you consider building supposed bigger and better in my neighborhood!”
Reader: “Not convinced that abandoning Tonkin Park is necessary or that a new park will not increase ticket prices.”
Reader: “It funnels money to a private business and takes away from other opportunities to better serve the community, youth, underserved populations, etc.”
Support
Those who favored the plans agree with city and Hops officials that a new facility will draw more tourism to the area. They also voiced support for upgrades that would help ensure minor league baseball stays in Hillsboro.
Reader: “Baseball and the new event center will attract more visitors and bring more tourist dollars to Hillsboro.”
Reader: “Good for athletic & retail activities for the city. Also, a venue for entertainment.”
Reader: “We are attracting people from greater Portland to visit, shop, and have fun. The expansion allows us to level up to a better farm league and not die the way the Salem Volcanoes did.”
Mixed
The responses by those who were unsure, or who were opposed due to a lack of information, voiced similar concerns about the viability of the project and the loss of public use at the Gordon Faber complex.
Reader: “It’s for the good of the whole Portland metro area. People are upset that Hillsboro needs more fields for youth program(s) and family events.”
Reader: “I am not a fan of government paying for for-profit organization, particularly sports. That said, if it adds to the long-term viability of the city, I could support it.”
Reader: “The three public softball fields are three of very few softball fields in the area, and the loss will be great. If there are plans to move those fields to the surrounding area, then I'm all in!”
Lingering questions
The final survey question asked respondents what they still wanted to know about the project. Some have been answered in previous Pamplin Media coverage of the issue. Others remain to be answered by city officials and by the Hillsboro Hops.
Reader: “What are the lease plans and guarantees from the ball club? Wouldn't most of the fans come from greater metro area and thus not need lodging at area hotels? Can the field be used for other events during the off season or will it just remain empty? Couldn't this large sum of money be used for other purposes that bring in more visitors; such as hosting regional state softball, baseball, soccer tournaments?”
Reader: “Why would we help them build a new stadium when Ron Tonkin Field is only 10 years old? The City doesn't have another baseball team, so that investment will be underutilized.”
Reader: “Will it be affordable for families with kids and our seniors who still want to be active?”
Others took the opportunity to voice further displeasure with the process surrounding the decision.
Reader: “What protections do the city and county have against overages? What becomes of existing soccer and softball facilities at Gordon Faber currently used by schools and the general public? Why wasn't an expenditure of this magnitude put to a public vote?”
Reader: “The Transient Lodging Tax that the City is using to support the project is, apparently, all being dedicated to this project for the next number of years. I'd like to know how many years of tax this will impact and why other projects that could have benefited from this tax were not considered before selecting the ballpark as the recipient.”
Reader: “Not a very transparent deal, either.”