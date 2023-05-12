Even as Hillsboro is still paying off public debt from the stadium it built to bring minor league baseball to town 10 years ago, city officials expect to dedicate much of a major revenue stream — for years to come — to helping pay for the team’s next home field.

Hillsboro’s transient lodging tax dollars, a tax implemented on all lodging stays in the city and used to promote tourism, are likely to be tied up for years in the planned new Hillsboro Hops stadium.

 

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

