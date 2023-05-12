Even as Hillsboro is still paying off public debt from the stadium it built to bring minor league baseball to town 10 years ago, city officials expect to dedicate much of a major revenue stream — for years to come — to helping pay for the team’s next home field.
Hillsboro’s transient lodging tax dollars, a tax implemented on all lodging stays in the city and used to promote tourism, are likely to be tied up for years in the planned new Hillsboro Hops stadium.
The $120 million project to build a new baseball stadium next to Ron Tonkin Field for the High-A minor league team — which officials say is necessary to meet new facility standards across the minor leagues — will receive $18 million from the city. The public contribution is actually larger when factoring in interest.
While most of that $18 million will be funded in the short term through construction bonds the city government purchases, the Hillsboro City Council approved using lodging tax dollars to pay off that anticipated bond debt back in March.
Just how many years that will take to pay off depends on a lot of factors — most significantly, how much the city collects and how long it takes to pay off the other projects to which Hillsboro’s lodging revenues are already tied.
The tax
Hillsboro enacted a 3% tax on lodging stays within city limits in 2017. While that includes hotels and motels, other kinds of temporary rentals like RV campgrounds and bed-and-breakfasts are also included.
Hillsboro’s tax is added on top of a 1.5% state tax rate and a 9% county rate. Hillsboro also receives a share of tax revenues Washington County collects on hotel stays within city limits.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the last containing data from before the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to travel and hospitality industries, Hillsboro collected just under $2 million from its own tax, and another $1.6 million in its share of the county’s lodging tax.
The most recent year for which the city provided data was for the 2021-22 fiscal year, when the city collected about $1.64 million, not including its share of county revenues collected in the city.
No more than 30% of lodging tax revenue can go toward paying for local needs, while the remainder must be used on “tourism promotion” or “tourism-related facilities,” according to Oregon law.
State rules also clarify that the idea is to put “heads in beds,” which means funding projects that attract people from at least 50 miles away.
City officials say the new baseball stadium and concert venue project at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex was the best, and only, project that fit these criteria.
Wingspan
Hillsboro used a similar lodging tax financing strategy to pay for its share of the Washington County Wingspan Event and Conference Center in 2017-18.
Hillsboro put $8 million toward the county-owned event center, paying for this contribution with other sources and then using lodging tax revenues to pay them back. Unlike the new baseball stadium, this did not require incurring outside debt, just repayment of these internal loans — which included pools from the Strategic Investment Program and revenue from the state’s Gain Share program.
City officials say these repayments are ongoing and the current fiscal year’s lodging revenues aren’t expected to finish off this Wingspan payment obligation.
In addition to the tourism money currently dedicated to these other projects, Hillsboro still has $6.5 million remaining on the debt from when it used $15 million in construction bonds to build Ron Tonkin Field in 2012.
This is not being paid off with lodging tax revenues — the city’s tax didn’t exist when the ballfield was built — and instead is paid off through a combination of city funds and revenues generated from ticket sales at the facility, as well as event parking and stadium naming rights.
Hillsboro Public Works spokesperson Krista Snell says these sources account for about half of the $767,000 the city pays annually on the Ron Tonkin Field debt.
No other uses?
Some have questioned the city’s hasty use of TLT funds for this project without looking at other desirable alternatives that would cost less.
Gwynne Pitts, former chair and longtime member of the Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Commission, says city swimming pools and other playing fields have been sorely needed for years and should have been considered — especially given that the new baseball stadium will be built on land now taken up by three current public use playing fields, and the city does not yet have firm plans to make up for that lost use, although officials say they intend to do so.
“Most of the community members who have spoken to me are in favor of supporting the Hops, but not at the cost of the kids and the public facilities the kids use,” Pitts said. “One of the things Hillsboro has done so well is providing places for people to cultivate their dreams, and that’s what I worry is going to be lost with the loss of those ballfields.”
Pitts added that the local sports tournaments currently held at the Gordon Faber complex are also a tourism draw, bringing families from all over Oregon and Washington to stay in Hillsboro and spend money.
“There’s a million things we could have done with that (lodging revenue), as long as it brought volumes of people in,” she said. “Is this what’s best for my little town, or is this what’s best for the baseball company?”
Pitts specifically highlighted demand for multi-use courts for sports like pickleball and competition-capable swimming pools. All area teams currently use the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center.
Pitts thinks these kinds of facilities would also generate lots of out-of-town stays.
Hillsboro officials say that’s not what lodging tax revenues are supposed to be used for, though, and state law ties their hands.
“TLT funds are not eligible to be used on the projects referenced … since they are not primarily used to attract tourists,” said Snell in an email. “While competition swimming pools and pickleball courts might be eligible for a small portion of funding from the TLT (if they will be used for competitions including folks from outside the area) the vast majority of the use … would be by the local community, and we can’t use TLT funds for that purpose.”
Other cities have used lodging tax revenues for downtown improvements, like public art installations and direct loans to businesses for façade improvements, as well as marketing city-run events.
Economics and standards
Hillsboro officials have stated repeatedly that the condensed timeline to meet new baseball facilities standards by the 2025 season meant the city’s decision-making process was shortened. Officials pivoted quickly to build a new baseball stadium given the new baseball regulations and the opportunity to build an event venue.
Officials have repeatedly pointed to a figure in an economic impact study, conducted for the new ballpark project by the consulting firm ECONorthwest to state how many hotel stays are expected to be generated annually from the new stadium.
However, when Pamplin Media Group asked to see this study to reference this number, Hillsboro Hops president and general manager K.L. Wombacher said the studies are owned by the Hops and have not been shared publicly.
“They have been shared with the appropriate decision-makers on a need basis,” Wombacher said in an email.
Team and city officials also point out that the new stadium in Hillsboro would be used for more than just baseball games, also serving as a concert and event venue when the Hops aren’t playing.
“The project as envisioned today leverages $18 million (of the lodging tax) towards a new ballpark of $120 million,” Snell said in an emailed statement. “That is a significant return on investment to bring a high-quality facility, including an entertainment venue and other programming opportunities, to the west side beyond baseball.”
As to whether there are any other projects that might have qualified, Snell said, “We do not have other projects now or in the future, to our knowledge, that would fit the TLT funding source criteria.”
No matter what else the transient lodging tax dollars could be used for, it’s clear that most of Hillsboro’s will be tied up in paying off the debt from the new baseball stadium for years to come.
“We don’t have the exact timing of the bond sale, nor do we know the interest rate we will achieve when we go to the bond market, or the rate that TLT will grow annually,” said Snell. “With that said, we are assuming that all TLT will be utilized for debt service and the (chamber of commerce visitors center) agreement for the foreseeable future.”
Hillsboro’s lodging tax is set to sunset in 2027. At some point before then, the City Council will need to renew it to maintain it as a source of revenue that would pay off the new stadium bonds.
For the Hops’ part, the organization says it’s committed to keeping its partnership and investment in the community alive. Team officials say the public will benefit from the new venue, too.
“I do want to make sure this new venue isn’t characterized as something we’re building to monetize every inch every day,” Wombacher said. “That’s just not the reality of what will happen. Nor is it indicative of how we have operated in the past.”
“A privately operated venue isn’t a bad thing if this private entity is community-minded and not just driven by profit,” he added.
Future use and revenue agreement
The city government is also still working through what the future revenue sharing agreement with the baseball team would look like. While Snell said, “The city does not intend to be responsible for scheduling and events at the new Hops ballpark,” the facility will still be owned by the city, just as Ron Tonkin Field is now.
That means Hillsboro could share in the naming rights revenues, and the city government has control over the parking lots and revenues generated from parking at the Gordon Faber complex.
Hillsboro is also still hashing out what will become of Ron Tonkin Field if the Hillsboro Hops move into a new stadium, estimated to be completed in time for the 2025 baseball season. The city currently uses the stadium more days of the year than the Hops — who play a 132-game season every year, from April to September, with half of those games played on the road — and the team’s move would free it up year-round.
A majority of the financing for the new stadium would be secured through private financing by the Hops. The Hops also asked for $25 million from the Oregon Legislature to help supplement its portion of the project.
Several Hillsboro and Washington County legislators have voiced support for the project, including Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, Sens. Janeen Sollman and Aaron Woods, and Reps. Susan McLain, Nathan Sosa, Hai Pham and Maxine Dexter.
Those legislators submitted a letter of support last month to the Ways & Means Committee, the group responsible for writing the state budget.
“The economic impacts catalyzed by the new ballpark are transformational,” the letter says in part.
The letter references findings from the economic study conducted for the Hops by consulting firm ECONorthwest, presumably the same one Wombacher declined to disclose to Pamplin Media. The estimates provided in the letter project more than $190 million in local economic output from the construction, including 982 full-time jobs.
Once open, the ballpark is estimated to generate $64 million in economic output and employ 381 full-time employees with $20 million in wages.
It also states that the “Hops are proud to have secured over 80% of the project funding” in asking for the $25 million support from the state.
Wombacher said “everything is on track” to secure private financing, and the Hops are still in talks with city on hashing out future revenue sharing agreements.