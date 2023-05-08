It was another tough week for Hillsboro as the Hops dropped five of six games with Vancouver, culminating with a 5-3 loss to the Canadians on Sunday, May 7, at Ron Tonkin Field.

With the loss, the Hops head into this week having dropped 16 of their last 20 games and find themselves in last place in the Northwest League standings with a record of 10-17.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

