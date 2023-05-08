It was another tough week for Hillsboro as the Hops dropped five of six games with Vancouver, culminating with a 5-3 loss to the Canadians on Sunday, May 7, at Ron Tonkin Field.
With the loss, the Hops head into this week having dropped 16 of their last 20 games and find themselves in last place in the Northwest League standings with a record of 10-17.
The club continues to struggle at the plate, batting just .178 for the week and at a .197 clip for the season. Their hitting futility has only been accentuated by their relative inability to pitch as well, for the team’s team ERA remains near 5, settling in at 4.71 after Sunday’s loss.
Hillsboro’s .197 team batting average ranks them third-worst in all of Minor League Baseball, only behind Binghampton (.196) and Akron (.193), both of the Double-A Eastern League.
One bright spot of late has been Jesus Valdez, who hit .357 with a home run in four games versus the Canadians, raising his season average to .282, second-best on the team and first among Hops players who’ve played 20 games or more. Thanks to his hot series, Valdez also entered this week riding a 10-game hitting streak.
Around the Diamondbacks organization, Corbin Carroll is batting .391 over his last 15 games and is batting .315 with five home runs on the season through 32 games with the MLB club.
Former Hop Tristin English continues to tear up the Texas League, batting .333 with six home runs for Double-A Amarillo, along with Ryan Bliss, who’s batting .385 with four home runs and eight stolen bases, also for Amarillo.
Buddy Kennedy is batting .370 through 29 games for Triple-A Reno. Also in Reno, Luis Frias has just a 1.69 ERA with 13 strikeouts and two walks in eight appearances from the bullpen.
Below is a recap of last week’s Hops action:
May 2 — Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 1
The Canadians outhit the Hops 13-4 and defeated the home team 8-1 on Tuesday night, May 2, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Vancouver jumped on Hillsboro starter Yilber Diaz from the word go, scoring four runs in the first inning, another in the second, and yet another in the third before chasing the 22-year-old from the game to start the fifth.
Diaz ended up allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking none in four innings of work.
The Hops’ lone run came in the eighth when catcher Gavin Logan singled home J.J. D’Orazio with a groundball single to center field.
Vancouver starting pitcher Michael Dominguez got the win for the visiting Canadians, allowing no earned runs on two hits while striking out eight.
Diaz took the loss for Hillsboro.
With just four hits in the game, the Hops’ team batting average dipped to .199 on the season.
May 3 — Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 1
Vancouver starting pitcher Chad Dallas stole the show in this one, allowing no earned runs on just a single hit while striking out nine and walking one in six innings of work.
Hillsboro starter Avery Short struggled for a second straight start, allowing four earned runs in just 3⅓ innings of work, raising his season earned run average to 3.18.
In all, the Hops managed just two hits in the game, while the Canadians tallied 12 hits, three of which came from 23-year-old Devonte Brown who finished 3-for-5 with six RBI and one run-scored.
May 4 — Hillsboro 4, Vancouver 3
Following back-to-back 8-1 defeats and three consecutive losses, the Hillsboro Hops got right with a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday night, May 4, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Hillsboro’s Jesus Valdez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for what would be the game winning runs, then hung on as relievers Gerald Ogando and Eli Saul combined to allow just a single Canadians hit over the game’s last four innings.
Dylan Ray started the game for the Hops and was solid, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking none.
Hillsboro made the most of just two hits off of Vancouver starter Adam Macko, scoring two runs and taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, the first on a Channy Ortiz fielder’s choice, and the second a Wilderd Patino ground out to third that plated Jarrod Watkins.
May 5 — Vancouver 2, Hillsboro 1
While the Hops seem to continue to find new ways to lose games, ultimately it’s the same problem that’s troubling them most—they just can’t hit.
For the fourth time in five games, Hillsboro managed just a single run, this time on just six hits in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Friday night, May 5, at Ron Tonkin Field.
The Hops (10-15) are batting just .193 as a team through 25 games, an astounding .25 behind their closest competition, the Tri-City Dust Devils. However, despite their struggle to get hits, on this night it was their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities that proved most costly, for the home team was 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
Hops starter Spencer Geisting lasted four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one.
Hillsboro’s bullpen consisting of Conor Grammes, Carlos Meza and Junior Mieses was solid, combining to pitch the final five innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six and walking one.
May 6 — Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3
It just keeps getting weirder for the Hops who watched the eventual winning run cross the plate as the result of an ninth inning balk in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Saturday, May 6, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
With runners on the corners and the game tied 3-3, Hillsboro pitcher Jose Alcantara was called for a balk, bringing home Dasan Brown who had stolen third base a pitch earlier.
The loss overshadowed an impressive performance by Hops starter Yu-Min Lin who allowed a single earned run on one hit, while striking out eight and walking one in 3⅔ innings of work.
Alcantara took the loss after giving up two earned runs in 2⅔ innings pitched.
May 7 — Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 3
The Hops finally got their bats working, but couldn’t do it when it mattered most in the finale of their six-game set with the Canadians.
Despite their first five hitters going a combined 8-for-20, the home team could only muster a 3-for-17 performance with runners in scoring position, stranding 14 runners en route to their third straight loss and fifth of the series.
Hillsboro took an early 3-0 lead in the third inning when a Channy Ortiz double plated Jacen Roberson, Wilderd Patino scored on a Jesus Valdez sacrifice fly, and Ortiz came around to score on an Ivan Melendez double to centerfield. But Vancouver answered with a run in the fifth, another in the sixth, and took a 4-3 lead on a two-RBI single in the seventh — from which they would never look back.
Ortiz finished the game 3-for-5, raising his season average to .274.