After starting the week below the “Mendoza Line” and dipping to as low as .194 as a team after two games in Spokane, the Hops’ bats showed signs of life as they hit .236 with 11 home runs over the course of the six games with the Indians.
Despite the power surge that enabled Hillsboro to salvage two of the series’ final four games, in the end, they dropped four of six to Spokane and fell to 12-21 on the season, seven games behind first-place Vancouver.
For as encouraging as the resurgent bats were for the Hops, equally discouraging was their work on the mound. As a staff, Hillsboro pitchers allowed 55 runs to the Indians, 13 home runs, 35 walks, and finished the series with a team earned run average of 7.49. Their ERA for the season is 5.22.
Individually, 2022 second-round pick Ivan Melendez showed everyone why his former University of Texas teammates dubbed him the “Hispanic Titanic” after clubbing four home runs over the team’s six-game set.
Additionally, 19-year-old Taiwanese pitcher Yu-Min Lin was impressive in his outing on May 13, allowing one earned run on four hits, lowering his season ERA to 4.00.
Hillsboro will travel to Eugene this week for six games with the Emeralds, before returning home after two straight weeks on the road to face Tri-City.
Below are last week’s results:
May 9 — Spokane 9, Hillsboro 1
It just kept getting worse for Hillsboro after the team tallied just three hits in a 9-1 loss to Spokane on Tuesday, May 9, at Avista Stadium in Spokane, WA.
The loss was the third straight for the Hops and 17th in their last 21 games.
The lone bright spot for the visitors was a seventh inning home run by Ivan Melendez, the first of the season for the 2022 second round draft pick out of the University of Texas.
Spokane (13-12) wasted little time getting to Hillsboro starting pitcher Yilber Diaz, scoring five first-inning runs off of the 22-year-old righthander. Diaz managed to retire just one Indian before leaving in the first, allowing four earned runs on two hits.
Meanwhile, Spokane starter Gabriel Hughes was electric, allowing just one Hops hit while striking out eight and walking two in six innings of work.
May 10 — Spokane 18, Hillsboro 1
The Hops and their fans would prefer to forget this one.
Hillsboro pitchers allowed seven total home runs and 14 extra-base hits, both of which were franchise records. Additionally, the 17-run losing margin was the largest in franchise history, and the 18 Spokane runs were the second-most scored by a Hops opponent.
Spokane’s Yanquiel Fernandez hit for the cycle and finished 5-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs-scored.
Wilderd Patino went 2 for 3 with a walk as the Hops were limited to just five hits by four Indians pitchers.
May 11 — Spokane 11, Hillsboro 10
A day removed from a record-breaking loss to Spokane, Hillsboro’s slide continued as the Hops were again defeated by the Indians, 11-10.
The loss was the sixth straight and 19th in the last 23 games for the visiting Hops.
Roughly 24 hours after allowing seven home runs and 14 extra-base hits in an 18-1 loss to Spokane, the home Indians again teed-off on Hillsboro pitching, tallying 10 hits and two more home runs.
Spokane scored six first inning runs and led 11-7 before three ninth inning Hillsboro runs made it interesting late.
Yanquiel Fernandez was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs-scored for the Indians.
Hillsboro was led by Wilderd Patino who tallied four hits, two RBI and three runs-scored in the game, while Jesus Valdez hit his third home run, a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth.
Hops starting pitcher Dylan Ray recorded just a single out in the game, and finished his night allowing six earned runs on just four hits, while walking two. In all, five Hillsboro pitchers combined to walk 15 Indian batters, six of which were due to a team record six hit-batters.
May 12 — Hillsboro 8, Spokane 3
With help from a season-best three home runs, the Hops toppled the Indians 8-3 and ended their six-game losing streak Friday night, May 12, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Ivan Melendez hit his third home run in as many games, while Channy Ortiz and Shane Muntz too went deep-fly helping Hillsboro to seven unanswered runs to help overcome a 3-1 third inning deficit to Spokane.
The Hops took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Muntz’ team-leading fourth home run of the year, but watched the Indians plate three runs in the third, touching-up Hillsboro starting pitcher Spencer Giesting for two singles and doubles, and with help from two J.J. D’Orazio passed balls. From there however it was all Hops who answered with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and four more in the sixth en route to a runaway win.
Hillsboro has collected 23 hits and 18 runs in it’s last two games, and posted double-digit hit totals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
May 13 — Hillsboro 6, Spokane 5
Hillsboro scored two runs in the ninth and three more in the 10th to defeat Spokane 6-5 and win their second straight game on Saturday night, May 13, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, the Hops managed a pair of hits and made the most of a handful of Indian miscues to tie the game 3-3, then, an inning later, rode the hot hand of second-year pro Ivan Melendez — who hit the game winning home run — to victory. Melendez’ three-run round-tripper was his fourth in as many games.
Despite batting just .200 on the season, the 23-year-old from the University of Texas is 6-for-18 over his last five games and has a team-tying four home runs, along with nine RBI in that stretch.
Hillsboro starting pitcher Yu-Min Lin was impressive on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits, while striking out four and walking one in 5.2 innings of work. The 19-year-old from Taiwan has been solid in his five starts for Hillsboro this season, accruing a 4.00 ERA while striking out 23 and walking six in 18 innings pitched.
May 14 — Spokane 9, Hillsboro 8
The hits just keep on coming for the Hops, but they weren’t enough in a 9-8 loss to Spokane in the series finale with the Indians on Sunday, May 14, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Hillsboro (12-21) tied the game on a Shane Muntz home run in the top of the ninth inning, then relinquished that lead and ultimately the game when Spokane’s Aiverson Rodriguez singled-in Juan Guerrero in the bottom of that same inning.
The loss ended the Hops’ two-game winning streak and the visitors an opportunity for a series split with the home Indians.
The Hops were led by Muntz and shortstop Jesus Valdez who combined to go 5-for-10 with a homer apiece, three RBI and three runs-scored.
In all, Hillsboro hit four round-trippers, with Muntz, Valdez, Joshua Day and Jacen Roberson all going yard.
The Indians (16-14) were led by Rodriguez who finished 3-for-5 at the plate, with three RBI and one run-scored. The combination of Rodgriguez, Brazton Fulford, Jordan Beck and Zach Kokoska combined for 10 hits and five RBI.