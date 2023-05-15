After starting the week below the “Mendoza Line” and dipping to as low as .194 as a team after two games in Spokane, the Hops’ bats showed signs of life as they hit .236 with 11 home runs over the course of the six games with the Indians.

Despite the power surge that enabled Hillsboro to salvage two of the series’ final four games, in the end, they dropped four of six to Spokane and fell to 12-21 on the season, seven games behind first-place Vancouver.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

