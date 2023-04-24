Weeks don’t get much tougher than this past week for the Hillsboro Hops.
After winning four of six from Everett and six straight games following an opening-night loss to Tri-City, the Hops were swept on the road in Eugene and have now lost eight straight games to fall to 6-9 overall, into fifth place in the Northwest League, and 4½ games behind the first place Ems.
Hillsboro was outscored 32-14 over its six-game set with Eugene and 61-23 over the course of its eight-game slide.
Pitching has been a point of contention over the past week. Walks have played a major role in the team’s struggles. The Hops pitching staff ranks fifth amongst the league’s six teams in ERA (5.26) and has issued a whopping 102 free passes in 15 games — 36 more than the closest competitor.
The upside is that Hillsboro pitchers also lead the league with 151 strikeouts.
Offensively, the Hops are batting .209 and are dead last in the NWL, and with just six home runs, they have hit the second-fewest long balls in the league.
Individually, Sheng-Ping Chen (.333) and Shane Muntz (.311) are hitting above .300, and Muntz was leading the team heading into play this week with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
Hillsboro will try to right the ship this week, as Tri-City comes to town for a six-game series with games every night from April 25-30, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Last week’s games:
Eugene 8, Hillsboro 3
Hillsboro starting pitcher Yilber Diaz allowed two homers and five earned runs in 2⅔ innings of work, ultimately leading to an 8-3 Emeralds win on Tuesday night, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.
The Ems’ Jared Dupere got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning, then Eugene (5-4) tallied four more runs in the third, one on a Wade Meckler sacrifice fly, and three more when Logan Wyatt hit a 1-0 ball over the wall in right-center field to put the home team ahead 5-0
Hillsboro (6-4) rallied for two runs in the fourth inning and pulled within 5-3 with a run in the sixth, but the Ems countered with two in the seventh and another in the eighth to put the Hops away.
Eugene starting pitcher Matt Mikulski threw 3⅔ innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking none.
Hops first baseman Shane Muntz was 1-for-4 in the game, hitting safely for the sixth time in seven games.
Eugene 1, Hillsboro 0
The Ems (6-4) got their, and ultimately the only run of the game, on a bases loaded walk in the sixth inning, then rode a slate of arms that combined for 15 strikeouts and just three base-on-balls.
The defeat came at the expense of another strong outing on the mound for Hops starter Avery Short who allowed no runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking one in five innings of work. In 9⅔ combined innings this season, Short has yet to surrender a run and has fanned seven while walking just one.
Dillon Larsen spelled Short in the sixth inning and gave up consecutive singles, then after striking out the next two, issued back-to-back free passes that allowed the game’s only run.
Eugene 5, Hillsboro 3
The Ems scored four unanswered runs to break a 1-1 fourth inning tie, then held off a late Hops rally and keep their dreams of a six-game sweep alive with the win on a cool but dry night in Eugene.
Former Oregon State Beavers outfielder Wade Meckler did much of the damage for the home Ems, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. As a result, the 2022 eighth-round pick of the San Francisco Giants upped his season batting average to .500 (20-for-40) and tallied his sixth double of the year.
Joe Kemlage got the win for Eugene, throwing two scoreless innings in relief.
Hops starter Dylan Ray took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Both Meckler and Sugastey tallied three hits for the Ems, while Hillsboro was led by Gary Mattis who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Game 1…Eugene 8, Hillsboro 1. Game-2…Eugene 4, Hillsboro 2
The Hops’ slide continued with consecutive losses to the Ems (8-1, 4-2) as part of a doubleheader on the heels of Thursday’s rainout on Saturday night, April 22, at PK Park in Eugene.
Ems and former Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler again proved to be a thorn in Hillsboro’s side in the first of two games, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning that saw a couple of Hops errors and five walks between Hops pitchers Peniel Otano and Junior Mieses.
Game-2 saw Hillsboro take a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a J.J. D’Orazio two-run double to right field, but saw the Ems answer with a run of their own in the bottom of that inning, two more in the fourth, and a final run in the sixth to secure the win.
Eugene 6, Hillsboro 4
Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the third inning and a 3-2 lead in the fourth, the Hops were outscored 4-1 over the last 4½ innings to lose the last of six straight to the Ems and eighth straight overall.
Sheng-Ping Chen and Wilderd Patino each notched two hits for the Hops in defeat, with Chen going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Gary Mattis was 1-for-4 in the game and tallied his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning.
Jared Dupere was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Ems, while Ghordy Santos hit a two-run home run for Eugene in the third inning.