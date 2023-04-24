Weeks don’t get much tougher than this past week for the Hillsboro Hops.

After winning four of six from Everett and six straight games following an opening-night loss to Tri-City, the Hops were swept on the road in Eugene and have now lost eight straight games to fall to 6-9 overall, into fifth place in the Northwest League, and 4½ games behind the first place Ems.

