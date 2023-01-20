The Hillsboro Hops will have a new manager in 2023. After nine years in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, Vince Harrison is heading home.

The 43-year-old player, coach and now-former Hops manager accepted a job with the Cincinnati Reds organization late this past fall.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

