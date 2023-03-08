Hillsboro will help build a new $120 million baseball stadium at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex where the Hillsboro Hops will play future games, instead of continuing with initial plans to expand Ron Tonkin Field.
Officials said they hope to finalize the maximum price and break ground on the new ballpark this summer, with construction done in time for the 2025 season.
But questions remain about the project designs and just where the city’s portion of the project costs will come from, as well as how the Hillsboro Hops will secure the private financing required to pay for their share of the project.
The ballpark is only just turning 10 years old this year — the Hillsboro Hops started play in 2013 — but city officials say there were too many constraints to expansion and building a new stadium is estimated to be more cost-effective.
The Hillsboro City Council made the decision Tuesday, March 7, voting unanimously in support of building a new stadium adjacent to Ron Tonkin Field.
The expansion project was estimated to cost $160 million, while a new ballpark would be $120 million, according to an analysis by the city and Hops. It remains unclear how those estimates were calculated, or why building a brand-new ballpark is expected to be less expensive than expanding the existing one.
One of the constraints cited was the presence of a large city water main near Ron Tonkin Field, which city officials say would have needed to be moved to accommodate the expansion.
City officials said that when Ron Tonkin Field was built, it was positioned right along the water line, so there is no room for expansion without relocating that 66-inch water main. They say there is also not enough room to expand toward Northeast Century Boulevard.
The other constraint was timing. Due to facility updates required by Major League Baseball, the upgrades to Ron Tonkin Field would have needed to have be completed in time for the 2024 season.
Officials said building a new ballpark buys the team and the city another year to complete the project, with the Hops expected to begin play in the new stadium in 2025.
They also cheered the new opportunities a new stadium would bring.
“As it becomes available more year-round, and we begin to have more opportunities for events, for concerts, for recreation, it does continue to put Hillsboro on the map,” said Mayor Steve Callaway at the official announcement event held at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday, March 8.
Financing
For the expansion project, Hillsboro would have paid $10 million in revenues from the city’s transient lodging tax — which Hillsboro collects on hotel and motel stays within city limits — as well as a $30 million loan that the Hops would pay back over years.
For the new stadium, city officials said they would be putting $18 million of the city’s lodging tax revenue toward the project.
A portion of the lodging tax money bolsters the city’s general fund, while the lion’s share must be used on projects that promote tourism and “put heads in beds,” as officials stated.
But while city officials pointed to these amounts to say the city’s financial commitment to a new stadium was lower than it would have been for an expansion, it is an oversimplification to say the city is paying for the project solely with money they collect through the lodging tax.
City officials were clear that Hillsboro doesn’t have $18 million on hand to spend on the stadium, and the city has already spent other money on the project designs to get the concept to this point. Instead, the city will seek bonds to finance that $18 million commitment.
“If this is approved, we do plan to finance our contribution over time because we don’t just have this $18 million sitting in the bank,” said Hillsboro finance director Suzanne Linneen, advising the council ahead of Tuesday night’s vote. “So, we will likely be coming back to you with an authorization of a resolution to move forward with that financing.”
Lodging tax revenue would be used to pay down the bond debt, under this plan, and the bonds would also carry interest.
According to Linneen, the city government has borne all the project costs so far — $2.1 million and counting. She said the city is “using cash on hand” to pay for the first 35% of the design work. It’s unclear how much more work is needed before that threshold is met.
City officials say the design costs that have already been paid are included in the city's $18 million maximum commitment.
Linneen said the city's funding will help to reach the 65% design threshold, which is necessary “to allow us the time for the Hops to secure (their portion of) the financing” and to calculate the total project costs.
Regarding the team’s private financing, Hillsboro Hops president and general manager K.L. Wombacher said that there was “no issue there,” stating that the club has a preliminary agreement with U.S. Bank and Barclays. The Hops are confident they have a path to securing private financing, he added.
Part of the minor league team’s agreement with the banks states that the Hops need to conduct a second financial feasibility study — one has already been completed — by the end of April, as well as secure a guaranteed maximum price for the project and a new lease agreement from the city.
The Hops say they will have “full operational control” of the new ballpark, and that they will be responsible for all of its operating costs, under their arrangement with the city government.
New opportunities
City officials were quick to pivot away from the idea of expanding Ron Tonkin Field after the technical obstacles became clear. Although the City Council didn’t vote to approve the new ballpark concept until Tuesday, staff and consultants have been working on the idea for months.
“There were a lot of challenges with (the expansion) approach … so through this process, we started to look at what an alternative approach would look like that may save us a bit of money, a project that was not only easier to build but more functional,” said assistant city manager Rahim Harji.
Hillsboro’s design team was able to roll in most of the existing design work done on the field expansion plan into the new stadium designs, according to a presentation made to the council Tuesday, and used “cost savings” to produce the analysis that favored building a new ballpark.
City and team officials tout the new opportunities that a new facility will bring, including freeing up Ron Tonkin Field for other uses.
The city government would be able to make the current ballpark available for other sports and recreation needs without having to work around Hops games. Plus, City Manager Robby Hammond mentioned that the city can use office space at Ron Tonkin Field that is currently occupied by team staff.
“This gives us the chance to reimagine Ron Tonkin Field,” said Hammond at Tuesday’s work session.
The new stadium would also provide the chance for larger-scale concerts, a point that Wombacher highlighted.
“If this goes through, we will have an announcement in the coming weeks about a concert partnership,” Wombacher told councilors.
He later added, “The best venues get the best events … and right now, a lot of the biggest events and the biggest festivals are skipping Oregon. We have a chance to build a venue where those entertainment opportunities are no longer skipping Oregon and instead coming right here to Hillsboro.”
On the flip side, Hillsboro is also set to lose three existing baseball fields at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex, as the new Hillsboro Hops stadium would be built on the site of fields 4, 5 and 6.
The city is still in the process of finding strategies to make up for this lost use, which could include using the field at R.A. Brown Middle School — about 4½ miles to the south — for some of the sporting events and tournaments currently held at the complex.
The future of baseball
During Wednesday’s announcement at Ron Tonkin Field, city and Hops officials gathered in the team’s locker room to lay out the “exciting possibilities” of a new ballpark.
The project has already attracted attention from Major League Baseball and officials higher up in the organization. The Hops are a minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Josh Barfield, current player development leader for the Diamondbacks, once played in the MLB and in the minors, including for the now-defunct Portland Beavers. He called the new stadium in Hillsboro a “competitive advantage” for the Diamondbacks franchise, which competes in the National League West Division with big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We feel like being able to provide a facility like this … is going to be one of our competitive advantages,” Barfield said. “So, we’re really excited about this facility … we hope to continue providing you guys with high-level talent … and it’s really a mutually beneficial opportunity for all of us.”
Hops Chief Executive Officer Mike McMurray, who owns the team with his wife, Laura, said the goal of investing in the new stadium is to keep generations of fans coming to see professional baseball in Hillsboro.
Officials also touted the relationship between the city and the baseball organization, saying such a large-scale project wouldn’t be possible without the city moving quickly and collaboratively.
“Truthfully, if we didn’t have such a strong partnership with the city … we wouldn’t be this ambitious,” said Wombacher. “For us to take on a project of this magnitude, with this type of financing, you’re not going to find a lot of teams around the country that are willing to do this.”
It’s also clear that the Hops are setting their sights higher than their current High-A designation and are planning for a future where the Hops could again be promoted to a higher minor league designation.
The Hops were previously a Class-A Short Season team. MLB did away with that minor league classification as part of a larger reorganization of the minor leagues ahead of the 2021 season, promoting the Hops and several other teams to the more prestigious High-A classification.
As part of those 2021 changes, MLB also set the new facility standards that the Hops say they can’t meet at Ron Tonkin Field.
“We’re looking at creating a ballpark that fits into any level,” Mike McMurray told city councilors, “so that it would be incredibly difficult for the commissioner to eliminate baseball here — and, really, to have a ballpark that could be used for Double-A or Triple-A.”
Portland is one of the largest metro areas in the country without its own Double-A or Triple-A team. Portland was previously home to the Triple-A Beavers, who ceased play after the 2010 season.
In recent years, boosters have pushed the idea of Portland as a destination for MLB. The Athletic reported in January that the Portland Diamond Project has scouted more than a dozen potential stadium sites in the Portland metro area, including suburban locations.
The viability of that effort is unclear, although MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has mentioned Portland among several cities that could host an expansion franchise if MLB increases from 30 to 32 teams.