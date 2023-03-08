Hops Field_01.jpg

Officials from the City of Hillsboro, Hillsboro Hops, and Ron Tonkin Family of Dealerships pose for a photo on March 8, 2023, in the locker room of Ron Tonkin Field following the announcement of a new stadium being built next door. 

 Troy Shinn

Hillsboro will help build a new $120 million baseball stadium at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex where the Hillsboro Hops will play future games, instead of continuing with initial plans to expand Ron Tonkin Field.

Officials said they hope to finalize the maximum price and break ground on the new ballpark this summer, with construction done in time for the 2025 season.

Hops Field_02.jpg

K.L. Wombacher, president and general manager of the Hillsboro Hops, speaks during a press conference about the club's plans to build a brand new ballpark next to Ron Tonkin Field. 
Hops Field_03.jpg

Mike McMurray, co-owner and CEO of the Hillsboro Hops, stands next to a rendering of the new ballpark design. 

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you