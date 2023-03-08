Hops make $8 ticket price pledge

While aspects of their financing plans remain unclear, the Hillsboro Hops are adamant that the fan experience will remain accessible and affordable.

Mike McMurray, who is chief executive officer for the minor league baseball team and chairs its board of directors, went so far as to promise Hillsboro city officials that attendees will be able to pay $8 for a home game ticket for the next five years.

“The one thing we’re not going to do is jeopardize the ability of families to come out,” McMurray said Tuesday, March 7, at a public meeting with the Hillsboro City Council. “This year, you’ll be able to go out to a Hillsboro Hops game for an $8 ticket. … We’re going to commit to that for the next five years, no matter what.”

That pledge prompted some city councilors to urge the Hops to apply this same affordability commitment to things like concessions.

“I want to see more people be able to go and have fun,” said Councilor Olivia Alcaire. “And once they’re there, to be able to afford refreshments and food.”

K.L. Wombacher, the team’s president and general manager, responded that the Hops organization is committed to keeping the game experience affordable.

“Affordability is one of the key values of the Hops organization, and that’s not going anywhere,” he said.

— Troy Shinn