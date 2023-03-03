Vancouver Canadians publish Opening Day roster (030323-copy)

Hillsboro built Ron Tonkin Field (then called Hillsboro Ballpark) in 2013 using $15 million in bonds. The field isn't even 10 years old yet, but city officials are weighing whether to build a new one right next door. 

 PMG File Photo

Hillsboro is deciding whether to build a brand-new baseball park next to Ron Tonkin Field, instead of moving forward with the planned expansion and renovations to the city-owned facility built in 2013.

The Hillsboro City Council agenda for Tuesday, March 7, includes a discussion of whether to approve more city funds to the project after “an alternatives analysis … determined that constructing a new ballpark would be more cost-effective,” says the city’s staff report.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you