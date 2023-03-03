Hillsboro built Ron Tonkin Field (then called Hillsboro Ballpark) in 2013 using $15 million in bonds. The field isn't even 10 years old yet, but city officials are weighing whether to build a new one right next door.
The Hillsboro City Council agenda for Tuesday, March 7, includes a discussion of whether to approve more city funds to the project after “an alternatives analysis … determined that constructing a new ballpark would be more cost-effective,” says the city’s staff report.
The new ballpark is estimated to cost $120 million. No firm project cost or estimate for the park expansion was provided to compare this with the cost of a new ballpark.
If the new agreement is adopted, Hillsboro will contribute $18 million raised from its transient lodging tax — the pool of money collected by the government on hotel and motel stays within city limits. The rest of the project cost is supposed to be borne by the minor league baseball team, through private financing or grants and loans from other agencies.
Previously, the city was planning on putting $10 million of the lodging tax money toward the expansion project. Another $30 million was to be loaned to the Hops, to be paid back “over a negotiated timeframe.”
It is unclear whether this loan amount stands or will also increase if city leaders opt to build a new stadium.
The city’s website notes that the majority of lodging tax revenues can only be used on projects or initiatives that will result in visitors coming to Hillsboro from at least 50 miles away. Put more simply, the hotel tax funds can only be used on projects that bolster tourism and could lead to more future hotel stays.
Project history
Hillsboro first entered into an agreement with the Yakima Bears organization in 2012 to bring the minor league team to Hillsboro. The Bears rebranded as the Hillsboro Hops, playing their first season in Hillsboro in 2013.
The Hops are a minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Construction on what’s now called Ron Tonkin Field began in 2012, and the first game was played there on June 17, 2013.
The team pays rent to the city, which owns the facility as part of the Faber Recreation Complex and which was constructed for $15 million using city bonds.
The 20-year agreement with the Hops included a $150,000 annual rent, and the club’s rental obligation has increased by 3% annually.
In 2014, Hillsboro sold the naming rights for the stadium to the Ron Tonkin Family of Dealerships, giving it its current name.
Until 2021, the Hops played in the Class-A Short Season level in the minor league system, but Major League Baseball announced early that year that it was restructuring its minor league format.
This restructuring promoted the Hops to the High-A designation, playing a total of 132 games per season, with 66 of those played at home.
MLB also announced new guidelines for facilities, requiring all teams to make upgrades that improve player health, facility security, and upgrades to home and visiting team clubhouses.
This is when the Ron Tonkin Field expansion and renovation project first materialized, and the deadline for completing these upgrades is to be done in time for the 2025 season, according the current project timeline.
But city planners now say Hillsboro would get more bang for its buck by building a whole new ballpark next to the existing one, which is just turning 10 years old.
Last year, the city selected M. A. Mortenson as the developer for the project. Now, the City Council must weigh whether to expand the scope of the project and allot more city funds to accomplish that.
Next steps
The city’s staff report notes that the city government is currently paying for up to 35% of the design stage, but the council will be considering increasing the city’s commitment to cover up to 65% of the design costs.
The council will get an update on the project during a 6 p.m. work session Tuesday, March 7, at the Hillsboro Civic Center, located at 150 E. Main St. More details on the project scope and financing will be presented then.
Two items related to the project will appear in the regular business meeting to follow — one to approve a new cost agreement with the Hillsboro Hops, and another to amend the design and building contract with Mortenson.
City officials declined to answer Pamplin Media Group’s request for further details on this report on Friday, March 3, citing the pending decision by the council.
