Professional football is coming back to Portland, and specifically Hillsboro.
Yes, some of us lived through the original USFL’s Breakers, others the Arena Football League’s Forest Dragons, and others yet the Thunder/Steel who too played under the roof of the Moda Center. But this iteration of the professional game is being played outdoors, on the turf at Hillsboro Stadium, and as part of a new league by the name of Major League Football.
Yet, while the theme may seem familiar, MLF Commissioner Adam McLean will quickly tell you that what they’re doing is anything but.
“We’re not semi-pro,” McLean sternly said. “We’re not an inferior league. We are a professional football league in great markets that just don’t happen to have an NFL team.”
That’s their plan: take America’s most popular game and fill the void of cities that desperately want, but don’t yet have a team. Enter Portland, Sacramento, and Oakland now that the Raiders have left for Las Vegas, as the three teams that make up the Western Conference’s North Division.
Other locations with teams include Iowa, "Dakota," Kentucky, and Arkansas in the Western Conference’s Central Division; Dallas, Houston and San Diego in the South Division; New York, Connecticut and Rochester in the Eastern Conference’s North; West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia in the Central; and Birmingham, South Carolina, Georgia and Mobile in the South. Some of those cities and states have NFL teams, but most don’t, and that’s what McLean is banking on.
“We’re bringing professional football teams to markets that don’t have a team,” McLean said. “You’ve got high school football on Friday, college on Saturday, and professional football on Sunday. I think the people in Sacramento would rather watch their Sacramento team, or people in Portland would rather watch a Portland team than the New York Jets. So, the NFL is not our competitor.”
But don’t kid yourself, they will be battling for NFL eyes — and dollars.
As of now, the MLF is slated to kick off on Sept. 10 of this year and are scheduled to play 15 regular season games ending in mid to late December, followed by a postseason and culminating with a championship game scheduled for February.
Sound familiar?
Also, ticket prices aren’t cheap. In Hillsboro, the least expensive ticket one can buy will be roughly $50, with premiere seats selling for $125. McLean however said that — inarguably — they’re still significantly less expensive than those for a typical NFL game, and that the MLF’s business model — unlike some other sports — isn’t sustainable without legitimate revenue generated from ticket sales.
“We want to keep it cheap,” he said, “but we also can’t come in too cheap and price ourselves out of the business.”
As presently constituted, the league owns all 20 franchises and will be paying all of the general manager and coach’s salaries. The players will be paid as a direct reflection of revenue from both ticket sales and corporate sponsorship, which will be placed in escrow and evenly distributed amongst the players, regardless of position.
“That’s the way we’re doing it in the first season to take the pressure off the league and to be fair to all the players,” McLean said.
And where will the players come from? Tryouts, which will be taking place in and/or around the cities the franchises are located.
McLean believes the numbers alone will speak to the dearth of talent sitting idle on any given Sunday, and it’s that talent reserve that he’s planning to tap into to provide a product he believes will be second to none.
“There’s only 1.6% of college football players that make it to the NFL, which leaves 98.4% of just incredible talent,” the commissioner said. “My point is, there are amazing athletes out there that we want to recruit and get on our franchises.”
The Portland franchise has yet to name a GM or coach, but McLean said they’re close to doing such and they expect to have player tryouts later this month or early in June.
McLean, while a sports fan and former player himself, is and has been a businessman for decades and understands this venture — like many start-ups — is a marathon and not a sprint. While he has visions of billionaire owners, player salaries and broadcasting deals down the road, he’s focused on the here and now and is confident that Major League Football will work.
“I’m extremely confident and I believe in what we’re doing,” he said. “I’ve had failures in business, but I’ve had successes. And the thing is, I believe in our business plan and I believe in myself to make it happen. I know they’ll be naysayers, there always are. But if you listen to naysayers you’ll get nowhere in life.”
For more information on Major League Football, visit their website at majorleaguefootball.pro.