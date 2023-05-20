Hops 4 5-4-23.jpg

Hillsboro Hops outfielder Wilderd Patiño (3) and Coach Ronald Ramirez (right) share a moment in the dugout prior to first pitch of their game against Tri-City on Friday, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. The Hops sropped their game at Eugene on Saturday, May 20, at PK Park in Eugene.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

A one-run game turned ugly late as the Ems parlayed three late-inning home runs into eight overall runs en route to a 10-1 win over the Hops on Saturday, May 20, at PK Park in Eugene.

With Eugene leading 2-1 entering the seventh inning, the home Ems got two two-run homers from Luis Toribio and Aeverson Arteaga, then followed that up with a Grant McCray eighth inning grand slam to take a three-games-to-two lead in the two teams’ six-game set ending tomorrow afternoon.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you