A one-run game turned ugly late as the Ems parlayed three late-inning home runs into eight overall runs en route to a 10-1 win over the Hops on Saturday, May 20, at PK Park in Eugene.
With Eugene leading 2-1 entering the seventh inning, the home Ems got two two-run homers from Luis Toribio and Aeverson Arteaga, then followed that up with a Grant McCray eighth inning grand slam to take a three-games-to-two lead in the two teams’ six-game set ending tomorrow afternoon.
The Ems took a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Victor Bericoto and Adrian Sugastey in the game’s first inning, but watched the Hops cut that lead in half in the fourth when Gavin Logan singled home Joshua Day to make it 2-1. From there Eugene’s bullpen took over, allowing just five hits while striking out seven and walking two in 5.1 innings of work.
Eugene starter Eric Silva struck out seven in 3.2 innings.
Hillsboro starter Yu-Min Lin was again solid, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four and walking one in 5.2 innings of work. Lin has allowed just four earned runs in his last 15 innings over his last three starts.
The Hops’ Ivan Melendez was 2-for-5 in the game and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
Day too extended his hitting streak, going 1-for-2 and hitting safely now in seven straight games, while catcher J.J. D’Orazio’s six-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-5 performance.
Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at PK Park.
