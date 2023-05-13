With help from a season-best three home runs, the Hops toppled the Indians 8-3 and ended their six-game losing streak Friday night, May 12, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Ivan Melendez hit his third home run in as many games, while Channy Ortiz and Shane Muntz too went deep-fly helping Hillsboro to seven unanswered runs after to help overcome a 3-1 third inning deficit to Spokane.
The Hops took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Muntz’ team-leading fourth home run of the year, but watched the Indians plate three runs in the third, touching-up Hillsboro starting pitcher Spencer Giesting for two singles and doubles, and with help from two J.J. D’Orazio passed balls. From there however it was all Hops who answered with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and four more in the sixth en route to a runaway win.
In all, seven Hops tallied hits in the game and Ortiz, D’Orazio and Wilderd Patino notched two or more, with D’Orazio finishing 3-or-5 with an RBI.
Giesting finished allowing two earned runs in five innings of work, while the trio of Gerald Ogando, Will Mabrey and Carlos Meza combined to shut Spokane down over the game’s final four innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out six and walking three.
Hillsboro has collected 23 hits and 18 runs in it’s last two games, and posted double-digit hit totals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Hops will try to make it two games in a row when they play at Spokane at 5:09 p.m. this evening.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."