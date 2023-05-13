Hops Melendez 2.jpg

Infielder Ivan Melendez (43) of the Hillsboro Hops at bat during a game earlier this season. Melendez has three home runs over his last three games.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

With help from a season-best three home runs, the Hops toppled the Indians 8-3 and ended their six-game losing streak Friday night, May 12, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.

Ivan Melendez hit his third home run in as many games, while Channy Ortiz and Shane Muntz too went deep-fly helping Hillsboro to seven unanswered runs after to help overcome a 3-1 third inning deficit to Spokane.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you