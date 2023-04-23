Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7522.jpg

Catcher J.J. D’Orazio (8) of the Hillsboro Hops takes a cut during a Hops game earlier this season. D'Orazio had two hits in the second of two games at Eugene on Saturday, April 22.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Hops’ slide continued with consecutive losses to the Ems (8-1, 4-2) as part of a doubleheader on the heels of Thursday’s rainout on Saturday night, April 22, at PK Park in Eugene.

Ems and former Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler again proved to be a thorn in Hillsboro’s side in the first of two games, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning that came as the result of a couple of Hops errors and five walks by Hops pitchers Peniel Otano and Junior Mieses.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

