The Hops’ slide continued with consecutive losses to the Ems (8-1, 4-2) as part of a doubleheader on the heels of Thursday’s rainout on Saturday night, April 22, at PK Park in Eugene.
Ems and former Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler again proved to be a thorn in Hillsboro’s side in the first of two games, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning that came as the result of a couple of Hops errors and five walks by Hops pitchers Peniel Otano and Junior Mieses.
Meckler is now batting .512 on the season.
Ty Weber got the win for Eugene, allowing one earned run on four hits in three innings of work.
Game-2 saw Hillsboro take a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a J.J. D’Orazio two-run double to right field, but saw the Ems answer with a run of their own in the bottom of that inning, two more in the fourth, and a final run in the sixth to secure the win.
Aeverson Arteaga led Eugene, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Victor Bericoto was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run-scored.
D’Orazio finished 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Hops.
Spencer Bivens got the win for Eugene, allowing just two hits and striking out four in two innings of work.
Jose Alcantara took the loss for Hillsboro, allowing two earned runs in two innings pitched.
The losses were the sixth and seventh straight for Hillsboro who hopes to salvage a series win and end their losing streak at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, at PK Park in Eugene.
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."