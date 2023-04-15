Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7834.jpg

Infielder Jesus Valdez (5) of the Hillsboro Hops runs to first base during a Hops game earlier this week against the Everett AquaSox. Valdez had two hits against Everett in their game April 15.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Hops’ six-game win streak ended Saturday afternoon, and it ended emphatically.

The Everett AquaSox scored in eight of nine innings and tallied 17 hits en route to a 20-7 win over Hillsboro on Saturday afternoon, April 15, at Ron Tonkin Field.

