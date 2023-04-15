The Hops’ six-game win streak ended Saturday afternoon, and it ended emphatically.
The Everett AquaSox scored in eight of nine innings and tallied 17 hits en route to a 20-7 win over Hillsboro on Saturday afternoon, April 15, at Ron Tonkin Field.
In all, seven AquaSox players notched hits, six had multiple knocks, and James Parker, Alberto Rodriguez and Jonatan Clase had three or more, with Parker finishing 4-for-6 with two RBI and three runs-scored.
Everett scored two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, then built a 16-3 lead through six innings before posting their first — and only — scoreless inning in the seventh.
The Hops used nine pitchers in the game, with all but two allowing at least a run over the game’s nine innings.
At the plate, Hillsboro was led by Jesus Valdez who finished 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI and run-scored, but had four players — Valdez, Sheng-Ping Chen, Shane Muntz and Channy Ortiz — tally two hits.
Muntz continued his torrid early season pace, improving his batting average to .385.
Reid Morgan got the win for Everett, allowing three earned runs over five innings of work.
Hillsboro and Everett will finish their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field, before the Hops travel to Eugene for a six-game set with the Emeralds on April 18-23.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
