It really could only have gotten better.
After being swept a week prior in a six-game series at rival Eugene, and watching their losing streak hit a franchise tying 10 games through this past Wednesday’s loss to Tri-City, the Hillsboro Hops managed to get the proverbial train back on the tracks with three straight wins before dropping the last of their series with the Dust Devils.
With the series split, the Hops improved their overall record to 9-12 and find themselves in fifth place in the Northwest League, 3.5 games behind first place Eugene.
Hillsboro catcher Shane Muntz stayed hot, batting .357 with a home run over the course of the series, improving his team-leading batting average (amongst qualifying players) to .322 and with his latest home run tallying a team high three round trippers.
On the mound, the Hops got solid work from starters Dylan Ray and Spencer Giesting who combined to allow just one earned run on four hits, while striking out 14. And saw reliever Listher Sosa pitch 5.2 innings over two games, allowing only one hit.
That’s the upside.
On the flipside, Hillsboro continued to struggle at the plate, batting just .184 over the six games with Tri-City and watching their overall team batting average dip to .202 — last in the Northwest League.
The Hops remain home this week, hosting a six-game series with Vancouver, with games May 2-7 at Ron Tonkin Field.
Below is a summary of the week that was:
April 25 … Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 2
Hillsboro’s losing streak hit nine games in the wake of a 9-2 loss to Tri-City in the first of their six-game set with the Dust Devils on Tuesday, April 25, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
Arizona Diamondbacks top-30 prospect Yilber Diaz was impressive early, retiring his first eight batters and striking out four in the process. But two homeruns ultimately did the 22-year-old righthander in, and another night of quiet bats did the Hops in on a pleasant night at RTF.
Diaz allowed three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and just one walk, but this game was more about the third-year-pro’s counterpart on the mound, Sammy Natera Jr, who in just his third professional start held Hillsboro to just a single earned run on one hit, while striking out seven and walking one in 4.1 innings of work.
April 26 … Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 3
Hops losing streak to a record-tying 10 games on Wednesday night, April 27, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Swanda threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking none, earning the win for the visiting Dust Devils.
Tri-City got two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh, tallying 12 hits off Hops pitching in the process.
Osmy Gregorio and Adrian Placencia combined for five hits and four RBI for the Dust Devils.
Eric Mendez took the loss for the Hops after allowing three earned runs over two innings.
The home team managed just five hits on the night, lowering their league-worst team batting average to .202.
April 27 … Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 3
After nearly two weeks without one, the Hops got a win on Thursday night, April 27, defeating Tri-City 6-3 and ending their franchise-tying 10 game losing streak.
Hillsboro starting pitcher Dylan Ray held the visiting Dust Devils down early, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one in five innings of work.
The Hops (7-11) scored two runs in the first inning, two more in both the fifth and sixth inning, and tallied eight hits overall en route to their first win in 11 tries.
Wilderd Patino, Shane Muntz and Jesus Valdez each notched two hits in the game, with Valdez, designated hitter Gavin Logan, and Jarrod Watkins driving in two runs apiece.
Hillsboro’s first two runs were the result of a two-RBI-single by Muntz in the first, who’s shallow fly ball to left plated Valdez and Sheng-Peng Chen.
Tri-City (7-10) cut the lead to 2-1 in the third on an Arol Vera single to right that scored Casey Dana. The Hops however answered in the fifth when Watkins drove in both Muntz and Logan with a line drive hit to right field, and scored the last of their six runs in the sixth on a Valdez two-RBI-double to left that plated Patino and Jacen Roberson.
Tri-City scored two of their own in the seventh before Hops relievers Junior Mieses and Gerald Ogando shut them down, combining to hold the Dust Devils hitless over the game’s final 2.2 innings.
April 28 … Hillsboro 7, Tri-City 1
The Hops seemingly do everything in streaks, for after winning six straight to begin the season and subsequently dropping 10 consecutive games, Hillsboro made it two in a row when they defeated Tri-City 7-1 on Friday night, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field.
The home Hops broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth, scoring four runs by way of a two-run-double and a Shane Muntz two-run-homer on a 1-and-2 count that the third year pro deposited into the net in right field.
For the second straight night the Hops got a solid starting pitching outing, this time from Spencer Geisting who allowed no earned runs on just a single hit while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work. In all, four Hillsboro pitchers — Giesting, Peniel Otano, Jose Alcantara and Zach Barnes — allowed just two hits while striking out nine.
Walks however continued to be a problem for the Hops’ pitching staff which allowed nine in the game, adding to their league-leading total of 118, for an average of 6.2 per game.
April 29 … Hillsboro 4, Tri-City 2
Hops shortstop Channy Ortiz played hero on this night, preserving Hillsboro’s 4-2 win over visiting Tri-City with a ninth inning diving snag and throw to first to end the game with the tying run aboard.
The Hops broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth when Ortiz and Joshua Day scored on a Sheng-Ping Chen single to left field.
In addition to Ortiz’ glove, the 24-year-old infielder also tallied two hits in the game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and run-scored.
Gary Mattis also notched two hits in the game, improving his season batting average to .333.
Hillsboro relievers Gerald Ogando, Conor Grammes and Carlos Meza combined to throw 4.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing five hits while striking out one and walking one.
Meza picked up the win.
April 30 … Tri-City 5, Hillsboro 1
Tri-City starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz dominated the Hops, then passed the baton to his bullpen who promptly retired the home Hops in order over the game’s final three innings.
In all, Dust Devil pitchers retired Hillsboro’s final 16 batters en route to their 5-1 win.
Kochanowicz — the 92nd overall pick in the 2019 draft — threw 75 pitches over six innings, allowing just four hits and walking none.
Tri-City drew first blood with a run in the second inning on a Osmy Gregorio RBI single to center, then the Hops tied the game in the fourth when Gary Mattis scored on a Channy Ortiz bloop single to left field. But the Dust Devils managed two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth to ice the game and salvage a series split with the home Hops.
Mattis had two of Hillsboro’s four hits in the game, raising his average to .364.