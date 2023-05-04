Following back-to-back 8-1 defeats and three consecutive losses, the Hillsboro Hops got right with a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday night, May 4, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Hillsboro’s Jesus Valdez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for what would be the game winning runs, then hung on as relievers Gerald Ogando and Eli Saul combined to allow just a single Canadians hit over the game’s last four innings.
Dylan Ray started the game for the Hops and was solid, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking none.
Hillsboro made the most of just two hits off of Vancouver starter Adam Macko, scoring two runs and taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, the first on a Channy Ortiz fielder’s choice, and the second a Wilderd Patino ground out to third that plated Jarrod Watkins.
Vancouver tied the game in the top of the sixth when Rainer Nunez drove in Devonte Brown with an infield single to second, but watched as Valdez’ homer again turned the tide in the Hops’ favor. This time for good.
The Canadians got a third run and capped the scoring on a Garrett Spain RBI single in the seventh.
Ramses Malave had two hits for Hillsboro.
Spain finished 2-for-2 with two RBI for Vancouver.
Despite the win, the Hops continued their frigid pace at the plate, lowering their team batting average to .194 through 24 games.
Hillsboro will host Vancouver for the fourth game of their six-game set at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Ron Tonkin Field.
