Hops Jesus Valdez

Infielder Jesus Valdez (5) of the Hillsboro Hops takes a swing during a game earlier this season. Valdez homered to plate the game-winning runs in Hillsboro's May 4 victory over Vancouver.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Following back-to-back 8-1 defeats and three consecutive losses, the Hillsboro Hops got right with a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday night, May 4, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro’s Jesus Valdez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for what would be the game winning runs, then hung on as relievers Gerald Ogando and Eli Saul combined to allow just a single Canadians hit over the game’s last four innings.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

