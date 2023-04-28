Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7736.jpg

First Baseman Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops framed by Pitcher Hugh Fisher (41) during a game earlier this season. Muntz hit his team-leading third home run of the season against Tri-City on Friday night, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Hops seemingly do everything in streaks, for after winning six straight to begin the season and subsequently dropping 10 consecutive games, Hillsboro made it two in a row when they defeated Tri-City 7-1 on Friday night, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field.

The home Hops broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth, scoring four runs by way of a two-run-double and a Shane Muntz two-run-homer on a 1-and-2 count that the third year pro deposited into the net in right field.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

