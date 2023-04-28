First Baseman Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops framed by Pitcher Hugh Fisher (41) during a game earlier this season. Muntz hit his team-leading third home run of the season against Tri-City on Friday night, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field.
The Hops seemingly do everything in streaks, for after winning six straight to begin the season and subsequently dropping 10 consecutive games, Hillsboro made it two in a row when they defeated Tri-City 7-1 on Friday night, April 28, at Ron Tonkin Field.
The home Hops broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth, scoring four runs by way of a two-run-double and a Shane Muntz two-run-homer on a 1-and-2 count that the third year pro deposited into the net in right field.
Muntz finished 1-for-3 on the night, raising his team-leading batting average to .339 and his team-leading home run total to three on the season.
For the second straight night the Hops got a solid starting pitching outing, this time from Spencer Geisting who allowed no earned runs on just a single hit while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work. In all, four Hillsboro pitchers — Giesting, Peniel Otano, Jose Alcantara and Zach Barnes — allowed just two hits while striking out nine.
Walks however continued to be a problem for the Hops’ pitching staff which allowed nine in the game, adding to their league-leading total of 118, for an average of 6.2 per game.
The loss overshadowed an outstanding start for Dust Devils pitcher Caden Dana who allowed one earned run on one hit over five innings.
Chase Chaney took the loss for Tri-City, pitching just 1.2 innings and giving up five earned runs.
Hillsboro will go for three in a row Saturday when they face the Dust Devils in the fifth game of their six-game set at 4:05 p.m on “Kids Run the Bases Night” at Ron Tonkin Field.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
