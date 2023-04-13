Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S8110.jpg

Infielder Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops takes a cut during their game versus the Everett AquaSox on April 11. Muntz is leading the team with a .500 batting average through the team's four games.

 John Lariviere

Despite tallying just seven combined hits over the series’ first two games, Hillsboro has made the most of them all, earning a second straight 4-3 win over Everett Wednesday night, April 12, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Kevin Graham’s 10th inning single—which was just the fourth of the night for the Hops—plated Sheng-Ping Chen for the game-winner.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

