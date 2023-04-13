Infielder Shane Muntz (28) of the Hillsboro Hops takes a cut during their game versus the Everett AquaSox on April 11. Muntz is leading the team with a .500 batting average through the team's four games.
Despite tallying just seven combined hits over the series’ first two games, Hillsboro has made the most of them all, earning a second straight 4-3 win over Everett Wednesday night, April 12, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Kevin Graham’s 10th inning single—which was just the fourth of the night for the Hops—plated Sheng-Ping Chen for the game-winner.
Shane Muntz added two more hits and improved his team-high batting average to .500. The third-year pro is 6-for-12 with two home runs and a double in three games thus far this season.
Zach Barnes earned the win for the Hops, despite pitching just a third of an inning in relief.
Avery Short started the game for Hillsboro and impressed, throwing 4.2 shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out three and walking none.
Hillsboro (4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Muntz drove in Wilderd Patino with a single to right field and made it 3-0 in the fifth on a J.J D’Orazio sacrifice fly followed by a Jacen Roberson bases loaded walk.
The AquaSox (1-3) made it 3-2 on a two-run double by Alberto Rodriguez in the sixth, then tied the game in the eighth on a wild pitch by the Hops’ Conor Grammes.
Neither team threatened in the ninth, setting up Graham’s 10th inning game-winner.
Hillsboro will face Everett in the third of their six-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."