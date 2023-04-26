Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7224.jpg

Pitcher Yilber Diaz (30) of the Hillsboro Hops during a game earlier this season. Diaz started the Hops' game with Tri-City on Tuesday night, April 25, at Ron Tonkin Field.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Hillsboro’s losing streak hit nine games in the wake of a 9-2 loss to Tri-City in the first of their six-game set with the Dust Devils on Tuesday, April 25, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

Arizona Diamondbacks top-30 prospect Yilber Diaz was impressive early, retiring his first eight batters and striking out four in the process. But two homeruns ultimately did the 22-year-old righthander in, and another night of quiet bats did the Hops in on a pleasant night at RTF.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

