Hillsboro’s losing streak hit nine games in the wake of a 9-2 loss to Tri-City in the first of their six-game set with the Dust Devils on Tuesday, April 25, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
Arizona Diamondbacks top-30 prospect Yilber Diaz was impressive early, retiring his first eight batters and striking out four in the process. But two homeruns ultimately did the 22-year-old righthander in, and another night of quiet bats did the Hops in on a pleasant night at RTF.
Diaz allowed three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and just one walk, but this game was more about the third-year-pro’s counterpart on the mound, Sammy Natera Jr, who in just his third professional start held Hillsboro to just a single earned run on one hit, while striking out seven and walking one in 4.1 innings of work.
The Hops managed just four hits in the game and struck out 12 times. In doing so, the team tied Tri-City atop the league in total strikeouts (159) and is now batting just .205 on the season.
Hillsboro will again try to end their losing streak tonight when Avery Short takes the mound for the Hops.
Short has yet to relinquish an earned run in two starts this season.
Tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."