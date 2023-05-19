Hops Melendez 3.jpg

Infielder Ivan Melendez (43) of the Hillsboro Hops at bat. Melendez has a 12-game hit streak after getting a hit in the Hops' loss to Eugene on May 18.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Eugene only had four hits in their game against Hillsboro on Thursday night, but that’s all they needed in a 2-0 win over the Hops on May 18, at PK Park in Eugene.

Emeralds starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt no-hit the Hops through 4.1 innings, then turned it over to a stable of four relievers who combined to allow just five hits in shutting Hillsboro (13-23) out over the game’s final 4.2 innings.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

