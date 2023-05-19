Eugene only had four hits in their game against Hillsboro on Thursday night, but that’s all they needed in a 2-0 win over the Hops on May 18, at PK Park in Eugene.
Emeralds starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt no-hit the Hops through 4.1 innings, then turned it over to a stable of four relievers who combined to allow just five hits in shutting Hillsboro (13-23) out over the game’s final 4.2 innings.
Hops pitchers too were impressive, allowing just four hits while striking out 13, but allowed five walks and one deep fly in the shutout loss.
Eugene (20-15) got their first run on a Grant McCray solo home run in the third inning, then struck again when McCray singled-in Jacen Roberson in the fifth.
McCray finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.
The loss spoiled an otherwise solid outing by Hillsboro starting pitcher Dylan Ray who pitched four innings, allowing one run earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking two.
Ivan Melendez—who broke-up the Ems’ no-hitter in the sixth—extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Melendez is batting .333 with five home runs over those 11 games.
Game four of the series will be Friday night at PK Park with first pitch at 7:35.
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."