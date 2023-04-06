New year. New faces. New approach?
First-year manager Ronnie Gajownik was introduced to Hillsboro Hops fans as part of their 2023 Media Day on April 4, two days prior to the team’s season opener on April 6, at Tri-City.
But for those expecting “different” from the organization’s first female manager, think again. She’s 100% Hops.
Gajownik is direct, enthusiastic, and above all believes in honesty as the best policy to get the best from her team.
“My managerial style … I don’t really beat around the bush,” Gajownik said. “For me, vulnerability is one of the reasons I was drawn to this game. The field is where you get those true emotions. True happiness, true frustration or anger or sadness. That vulnerability is where you get the best things in life, so I’m about honest conversations and understanding that we want what’s best for you.”
The Hops are embarking on their 10th season in Hillsboro, and Gajownik is the team’s seventh manager. But unlike the previous six, Gajownik is carrying the added weight of being a woman in a historically men’s game.
The 29-year-old is here to manage the team first and foremost, but at the same time, she is fully aware of the unique circumstances of her position, and she takes the added responsibility that comes with being one of just 11 women coaches in pro baseball — and the first at the High-A level — very seriously.
“I try not to think about it too much because it can be a little bit overwhelming,” she said. “When these guys here go somewhere else, I’m their expectation and standard for other females, so it does carry a lot of weight. But it’s a good weight.
“It’s cool to see little girls come to games or even older females saying, ‘That’s awesome, what you’re doing. I wish I had that opportunity.’ Now, those comments about wishing they had that opportunity are going to be gone because now, they do happen.”
While new to managing, Gajownik is no greenhorn when it comes to baseball and softball.
The Florida native played softball at the University of South Florida and was later a member of the United States’ women's national baseball team, which won a gold medal in the 2015 Pan American Games.
Gajownik began her professional coaching career as a video assistant with the Hops in 2021, and in 2022, she served as a coach for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, along with the Salt River Rafters of the Arizona Fall League.
Since being informed of her assignment by Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield this past November, Gajownik has been working towards this moment, preparing for what she plans to bring to her players and fellow coaches in Hillsboro.
“At first, I didn’t really tell anyone, so I kind of lived in bliss for a little bit,” she said. “Obviously though, once it was time to get going, it was more of understanding who I was and what I wanted to bring to the table as a manager and a leader, and the things I wanted to bring out of my staff.”
Hops president and general manager K.L. Wombacher is excited for what Gajownik brings to the table, and he said he doesn’t expect any pushback from players despite this being most of their first times playing under a female manager.
“It’s so different now than it was even just a handful of years ago,” Wombacher said. “Females are getting major coaching positions in every sport today, and there’s never been an issue with the players around it. I think there might be people out there that have issues, but it’s never with the players.”
Hops and 2022 All-Pac-12 Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan said that while he’s never played for a female coach, he doesn’t anticipate any issues working under his new groundbreaking manager.
“It’s interesting,” he said. “It’s different for sure, but so far, it’s been really good.”
Gajownik’s father, who is now a meteorologist in Florida, was a baseball player himself and got his daughter into the game as a kid. Because of that close relationship with both her father and her entire family, she said doing right by her family name, along with both the Hillsboro and Arizona franchises, is something that’s very important to her.
“My last name means a lot to me, and that was instilled into me by my parents,” Gajownik said. “So, representing the Hops and the Diamondbacks, and all the Gajowniks that came before me and all the hard work that they put in, is really important to me.”
Gajownik’s wife, AJ, is the assistant general manager of food and beverage for the Hops, so the new manager’s time in Hillsboro is itself a family affair. Due to that, the manager feels it’s important to at times get away from the game and said that she’ll be using her limited time off to further explore the area and what it has to offer her and her wife.
But ultimately, the experience will be about the work — something she said she’s grateful to the women who came before her, along with the people in the positions to make this possible for allowing her to make this jump.
“I understand a lot of this is about me, but I had to have everything on my resume to get myself to this point,” Gajownik said. “It’s not like I or other women are getting plucked randomly … it’s because we’re in positions that are then taking us to higher positions, that then take us to a higher position to then get here. So, kudos to the females who put in the grind, work and effort, but also to the men and women who have those higher front office positions that see how much value we (women) bring.”