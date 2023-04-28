Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7451.jpg

Outfielder Jacen Roberson (16) of the Hillsboro Hops runs to first base during a game earlier this season. Roberson scored a run in the Hops' 6-3 win over Tri-City on April 27, at Ron Tonkin Field.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

It’s over.

After nearly two weeks without one, the Hops got a win on Thursday night, April 27, defeating Tri-City 6-3 and ending their franchise-tying 10 game losing streak.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

