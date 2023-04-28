It’s over.
After nearly two weeks without one, the Hops got a win on Thursday night, April 27, defeating Tri-City 6-3 and ending their franchise-tying 10 game losing streak.
Hillsboro starting pitcher Dylan Ray held the visiting Dust Devils down early, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one in five innings of work.
The Hops (7-11) scored two runs in the first inning, two more in both the fifth and sixth inning, and tallied eight hits overall en route to their first win in 11 tries.
Wilderd Patino, Shane Muntz and Jesus Valdez each notched two hits in the game, with Valdez, designated hitter Gavin Logan, and Jarrod Watkins driving in two runs apiece.
Muntz was 2-for-2 and raised his team-leading batting average to .340, while Valdez’ two RBI put his season total at eight, tying him for second behind Muntz (10) for the team lead.
Hillsboro’s first two runs were the result of a two-RBI-single by Muntz in the first, who’s shallow fly ball to left plated Valdez and Sheng-Peng Chen.
Tri-City (7-10) cut the lead to 2-1 in the third on an Arol Vera single to right that scored Casey Dana. The Hops however answered in the fifth when Watkins drove in both Muntz and Logan with a line drive hit to right field, and scored the last of their six runs in the sixth on a Valdez two-RBI-double to left that plated Patino and Jacen Roberson.
Tri-City scored two of their own in the seventh before Hops relievers Junior Mieses and Gerald Ogando shut them down, combining to hold the Dust Devils hitless over the game’s final 2.2 innings.
Hillsboro will try to keep the wins coming when they host Tri-City this evening (April 28) at 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
