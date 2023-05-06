While the Hops seem to continue to find new ways to lose games, ultimately it’s the same problem that’s troubling them most—they just can’t hit.
For the fourth time in five games, Hillsboro managed just a single run, this time on just six hits in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Friday night, May 5, at Ron Tonkin Field.
The Hops (10-15) are batting just .193 as a team through 25 games, an astounding .25 behind their closest competition, the Tri-City Dust Devils. However, despite their struggle to get hits, on this night it was their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities that proved most costly, for the home team was 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
The Canadians (12-9) scored a run in the first and a second run in the second when Jommer Hernandez made it 2-0 with a home run to right field.
Hillsboro cut the lead to one in the seventh inning when Joshua Day was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Jesus Valdez. But despite having the bases loaded with nary an out, Vancouver’s T.J. Brock pitched his way out of the jam, the same thing he did when the Hops again loaded the bases in the eighth.
Brock finished with five strikeouts over his two innings of work.
Hops starter Spencer Geisting lasted four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one.
Hillsboro’s bullpen consisting of Conor Grammes, Carlos Meza and Junior Mieses was solid, combining to pitch the final five innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six and walking one.
Both Valdez and Channy Ortiz tallied two hits for the Hops.
Game-5 of the six-game set between the Hops and Canadians will be this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."