Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S8072.jpg

Pitcher Junior Mieses (15) of the Hillsboro Hops was part of a masterful bullpen for Hillsboro in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on May 5, at Ron Tonkin Field.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

While the Hops seem to continue to find new ways to lose games, ultimately it’s the same problem that’s troubling them most—they just can’t hit.

For the fourth time in five games, Hillsboro managed just a single run, this time on just six hits in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Friday night, May 5, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

