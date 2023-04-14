Hillsboro got an outstanding performance from starter Dylan Ray who was making his second start of the season, and rode such to their fifth straight win with a 3-1 victory over Everett on Thursday night, April 13, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Ray conceded just one earned run and in all, allowed three hits while striking out six and walking none in 5.1 innings of work.
Offensively, the Hops tallied seven hits and were led by the trio of Shane Muntz, J.J. D'Orazio and Gavin Logan who combined for five hits and two runs-scored.
Muntz continued his torrid stretch at the plate, maintaining his season batting average of .500, with eight total hits and seven RBI in four games.
Hillsboro capitalized on Everett miscues, getting two of their three sixth inning runs resulting from an AquaSox balk and throwing error.
The Hops’ bullpen was again formidable, shutting out the visitors over the final three-and-two-thirds innings with Junior Mieses, Diomede Sierra and Jose Alcantara combining to allow a single hit with four strikeouts.
In all, Hillsboro’s staff has a 3.00 ERA, a WHIP of 1.30, and has an opponent’s batting average of .178 over the team’s first six games.
With the win, the Hops improved to 5-1 on the season for the first time in franchise history.
Hillsboro hosts Everett at 6:35 p.m. this evening (April 14), at Ron Tonkin Field.
