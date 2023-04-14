Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S8051.jpg

Pitcher Junior Mieses (15) of the Hillsboro Hops is part of a Hops bullpen and pitching staff that dominated Everett on Thursday night.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

You can’t knock the Hops pitching.

Hillsboro got an outstanding performance from starter Dylan Ray who was making his second start of the season, and rode such to their fifth straight win with a 3-1 victory over Everett on Thursday night, April 13, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

