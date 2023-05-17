Hops Gary Mattis 1.jpg

Outfielder Gary Mattis Jr. (11) of the Hillsboro Hops during a game earlier this season. Mattis had two hits in the Hops' loss to Eugene on May 16.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Timing is everything, and despite recording nearly twice as many hits than the home Emeralds, the Hops dropped the opener of their six-game set with Eugene 5-2 on Tuesday, May 16, at PK Park in Eugene.

In all, four Hillsboro pitchers recorded 18 strikeouts and allowed just five hits, but the Ems made the most of their five hits—and six base-on-balls—en route to their seventh straight win over the visiting Hops.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

