Timing is everything, and despite recording nearly twice as many hits than the home Emeralds, the Hops dropped the opener of their six-game set with Eugene 5-2 on Tuesday, May 16, at PK Park in Eugene.
In all, four Hillsboro pitchers recorded 18 strikeouts and allowed just five hits, but the Ems made the most of their five hits—and six base-on-balls—en route to their seventh straight win over the visiting Hops.
The score was tied 2-2 after a J.J. D’Orazio RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning, but Eugene wasted little time taking back the lead, scoring two in the bottom half of that inning, one on an Aeverson Arteaga ground ball to third base and a second on a Peniel Otano wild pitch to put the home Ems up 4-2.
Eugene added a fifth run in the sixth on another wild pitch, this time by Hillsboro reliever Junior Mieses, and the Ems pitching staff did the rest, holding Hops hitters to just three hits over the game’s last three innings.
Otano took the loss for Hillsboro, allowing three earned runs on just one hit, while Eugene’s John Bertrand got the win after allowing one earned run on two hits in four innings of work.
Hops starter was dynamic in 3.2 innings of action, striking out nine, but allowed two earned runs on two hits with two base-on-balls.
Wilderd Patino, J.J. D’Orazio and Gary Mattis each tallied two hits for Hillsboro, while Eugene’s Jimmy Glowenke and Adrian Sugastey had two hits apiece.
The two teams will meet again tonight at 7:35 p.m. at PK Park in Eugene.
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."