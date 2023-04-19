Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7891.jpg

Infielder Jonathan Guzman (11) of the Hillsboro Hops dives back to first base during a game last week. Guzman had two hit for the Hops in an 8-3 loss to Eugene on Tuesday, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Five early runs doom Hops in series opener with Eugene.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Yilber Diaz allowed two homers and five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, ultimately leading to an 8-3 Emeralds win on Tuesday night, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you