Infielder Jonathan Guzman (11) of the Hillsboro Hops dives back to first base during a game last week. Guzman had two hit for the Hops in an 8-3 loss to Eugene on Tuesday, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.
Five early runs doom Hops in series opener with Eugene.
Hillsboro starting pitcher Yilber Diaz allowed two homers and five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, ultimately leading to an 8-3 Emeralds win on Tuesday night, April 18, at PK Park in Eugene.
The Ems’ Jared Dupere got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning, then Eugene (5-4) tallied four more runs in the third, one on a Wade Meckler sacrifice fly, and three more when Logan Wyatt hit a 1-0 ball over the wall in right center field to put the home team ahead 5-0
Hillsboro (6-4) rallied for two runs in the fourth inning and pulled within 5-3 with a run in the sixth, but the Ems countered with two in the seventh and another in the eighth to put the Hops away.
In a role reversal from last week, the Hops actually out-hit Eugene 8-5 and committed one error to the Emeralds’ three, but Hillsboro stranded five runners.
Eugene starting pitcher Matt Mikulski threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking none.
Spener Bivens got the win, while Nick Morreale earned a hold.
Hillsboro’s Jonathan Guzman and Wilderd Patino notched two hits apiece.
Hops first baseman Shane Muntz was 1-for-4 in the game, hitting safely for the sixth time in seven games.
Game-2 of the series tips off at 7:35 p.m. this evening at PK Park in Eugene, with Avery Short getting the start on the mound for Hillsboro, while Nick Sinacola will be on the bump for Eugene.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."