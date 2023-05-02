It’s only one game, but it was a rough one to open Hillsboro’s six-game set with visiting Vancouver.
The Canadians outhit the Hops 13-4 and defeated the home team 8-1 on Tuesday night, May 2, at Ron Tonkin Field.
Vancouver jumped on Hillsboro starter Yilber Diaz from the word go, scoring four runs in the first inning, another in the second, and yet another in the third before chasing the 22-year-old from the game to start the fifth.
Diaz ended up allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking none in four innings of work.
The Hops’ lone run came in the eighth when catcher Gavin Logan singled home J.J. D’Orazio with a groundball single to center field.
In all, the Canadians had five players — Alan Roden, Rainer Nunez, Gabriel Martinez, Alex De Jesus, and Garrett Spain — record multiple hits in the game, led by Nunez who went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs-scored.
Vancouver starting pitcher Michael Dominguez got the win for the visiting Canadians, allowing no earned runs on two hits while striking out eight.
Diaz took the loss for Hillsboro.
With just four hits in the game, the Hops’ team batting average dipped to .199 on the season.
The Hops will get another crack at the Canadians on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
