Hops Valdez

Shortstop Jesus Valdez (5) of the Hillsboro Hops throws to first base for an out during a game earlier this season. Valdez had one of the just four Hops hits on the night versus Vancouver.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

It’s only one game, but it was a rough one to open Hillsboro’s six-game set with visiting Vancouver.

The Canadians outhit the Hops 13-4 and defeated the home team 8-1 on Tuesday night, May 2, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

