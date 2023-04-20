Feast to famine.
After winning six straight, Hillsboro has now lost four in a row after suffering a 1-0 loss to Eugene in the second of six games versus the Ems on Wednesday, April 19.
Feast to famine.
After winning six straight, Hillsboro has now lost four in a row after suffering a 1-0 loss to Eugene in the second of six games versus the Ems on Wednesday, April 19.
The Ems (6-4) got their, and ultimately the only run of the game, on a bases loaded walk in the sixth inning, then rode a slate of arms that combined for 15 strikeouts and just three base-on-balls.
The defeat came at the expense of another strong outing on the mound for Hops starter Avery Short who allowed no runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking one in five innings of work. In 9.2 combined innings this season, Short has yet to surrender a run and has fanned seven while walking just one.
Dillon Larsen spelled Short in the sixth inning and gave up consecutive singles, then after striking out the next two, issued back-to-back free passes that allowed the game’s only run.
Hillsboro (6-5) threatened in the third and fourth innings, but consecutive strikeouts ended a bases loaded rally in the third, while the fourth inning threat ended with Gavin Logan being thrown out at the plate while trying to score on a Channy Ortiz line drive single to center.
With the loss, the Hops fell into third place in the NWL standings, a game behind first place Vancouver and a half-game behind Eugene for second.
The Hops’ Shane Muntz went hitless for just the second time this season, dropping his batting average to .333.
Hillsboro’s Gerald Ogando pitched two strong innings in relief, allowing no earned runs on two hits while striking out three.
Meckler and Aeverson Arteaga each had two hits for Eugene.
Hillsboro will face Eugene in Game-3 of their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. at PK Park in Eugene.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.