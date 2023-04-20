Hops_AquaSox_041123_D5S7691.jpg

Hops infielder Channy Ortiz (14) of the Hillsboro Hops at bat during a game earlier this season.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Feast to famine.

After winning six straight, Hillsboro has now lost four in a row after suffering a 1-0 loss to Eugene in the second of six games versus the Ems on Wednesday, April 19.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

