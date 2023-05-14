Hops Yu-Min Lin.jpg

Pitcher Yu-Min Lin (9) of the Hillsboro Hops during a game earlier this season. Lin was impressive in the Hops' win over Spokane on Saturday, May 13, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Might the tide be turning?

Hillsboro scored two runs in the ninth and three more in the 10th to defeat Spokane 6-5 and win their second straight game on Saturday night, May 13, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

