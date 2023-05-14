Might the tide be turning?
Hillsboro scored two runs in the ninth and three more in the 10th to defeat Spokane 6-5 and win their second straight game on Saturday night, May 13, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, the Hops managed a pair of hits and made the most of a handful of Indian miscues to tie the game 3-3, then, an inning later, rode the hot hand of second-year pro Ivan Melendez — who hit the game winning home run — to victory. Melendez’ three-run round-tripper was his fourth in as many games.
Despite batting just .200 on the season, the 23-year-old from the University of Texas is 6-for-18 over his last five games and has a team-tying four home runs, along with nine RBI in that stretch.
Melendez finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs-scored.
Joining the “Hispanic Titanic” on the hot list was Channy Ortiz and shortstop Joshua Day who combined for four hits in the game. Ortiz is batting .316 with a double, home run and four RBI over the last seven days.
Hillsboro starting pitcher Yu-Min Lin was impressive on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits, while striking out four and walking one in 5.2 innings of work. The 19-year-old from Taiwan has been solid in his five starts for Hillsboro this season, accruing a 4.00 ERA while striking out 23 and walking six in 18 innings pitched.
Spokane starter Brayan Castillo was impressive despite his team falling short, allowing one earned run on three hits, while striking out eight and walking one in six innings of work.
Hops reliever Junior Mieses earned the win, while Angel Chivilli took the loss for the Indians.
Hillsboro will try to earn a series split in the finale of the two teams’ six-game set at 1:05 p.m. today at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
West Bureau Sports Editor
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."
