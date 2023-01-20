The Hillsboro Hops are making history.
For the first time in franchise history and for the first time in the history of minor league baseball’s High-A level, a woman will be calling the shots.
Ronnie Gajownik — who had previously worked for the Hops as a video coordinator in 2021 — will be back in Hillsboro for the 2023 season, this time as manager.
Gajownik was on the coaching staff for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles during the 2022 season, including duties as first base coach. Prior to joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in a player development role, she was an assistant at Liberty University and the University of Massachusetts. The infielder won a gold medal with USA Women’s baseball at the 2015 Pan American Games and graduated from University of South Florida in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary social science where she was a two-year starter on the softball team.
“I'm very grateful to Josh Barfield and the Diamondbacks for giving me the opportunity to begin my managerial career with the Hillsboro Hops,” Gajownik said. “I'm ecstatic to return to Hillsboro in this elevated role and am fortunate to start this journey with the awesome staff of Wright, Hernandez, Ramirez, Harrel and Mukohchi. A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me become the person and coach I am today.”
Also returning to Hillsboro is coach Ronald Ramirez who was with the Hops in 2022, along with Gabriel Hernandez who will join the team as pitching coach.
Ty Wright will assume hitting coach duties and athletic trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel will complete the staff, as announced by the Hops’ parent club, Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Jan. 20.
Pitching coach Gabriel “Gaby” Hernandez will join the Hops' staff after spending last season with the Visalia Rawhide. Prior to that, he was a pitching instructor at the Arizona Complex league, as well as a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hernandez spent nine seasons with eight different organizations in the minor leagues and 14 seasons total of professional baseball, with 397 career pitching appearances. The 2004 third-round pick by the Mets pitched a no-hitter for the Hagerstown Suns in 2005.
Ramirez re-joins the Hops’ field staff after spending last season in Hillsboro. He will be entering his sixth season coaching with the Diamondbacks after an eight-year minor league playing career. Ramirez was named an Appalachian League All-Star in 2006, finishing top four in the league in doubles, hits and average. The Cartagena, Colombia native won a silver medal on the Colombian national team at the 2010 South American Games.
Wright is entering his second season with the Diamondbacks and his first with the Hops. He spent last season in Central California as the Visalia Rawhide hitting coach and previously was in the Cubs organization for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2014 as a player, while finishing the final five as a coach. Wright hit .292 in 724 career minor league games.
The Hillsboro Hops will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary season in 2023, with the home opener on April 11, at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners’ High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. More information on promotions and tickets can be found at hillsborohops.com.