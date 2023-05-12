Hops Wilderd Patino 1

Outfielder Wilderd Patiño (3) of the Hillsboro Hops arrives at home plate to score a run during a game earlier this season. Patino tallied four hits in the Hops' 11-10 loss to Spokane.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

A day removed from a record-breaking loss to Spokane, Hillsboro’s slide continued as the Hops were again defeated by the Indians, 11-10 on Thursday, May 11, in Spokane, Washington.

The loss was the sixth straight and 19th in the last 23 games for the visiting Hops.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you