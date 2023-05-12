A day removed from a record-breaking loss to Spokane, Hillsboro’s slide continued as the Hops were again defeated by the Indians, 11-10 on Thursday, May 11, in Spokane, Washington.
The loss was the sixth straight and 19th in the last 23 games for the visiting Hops.
A day removed from allowing seven home runs and 14 extra-base hits in an 18-1 loss to Spokane, the home Indians again teed-off on Hillsboro pitching, tallying 10 hits and two more home runs.
Spokane scored six first inning runs and led 11-7 before three ninth inning Hillsboro runs made it interesting late.
Yanquiel Fernandez was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs-scored for the Indians.
Hillsboro was led by Wilderd Patino who tallied four hits, two RBI and three runs-scored in the game, while Jesus Valdez hit his third home run, a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth.
Hops starting pitcher Dylan Ray recorded just a single out in the game, and finished his night allowing six earned runs on just four hits, while walking two. In all, five Hillsboro pitchers combined to walk 15 Indian batters, six of which were due to a team record six hit-batters.
Hillsboro will try to end their losing slide at 6:35 p.m. Friday night in the fourth game of the six-game set at Avista Stadium in Spokane.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."