There’s an old saying in golf, “it’s not how, it’s how many.” Well, that same adage could be applied to baseball in Hillsboro’s home-opener versus Everett.
The Hops managed just three hits in the game but took advantage of every one — in addition to an early AquaSox error — en route to a 4-3 win in front of 2,039 excited hometown fans on a cool, but dry evening on April 11, at Ron Tonkin Field.
But this night was less about the game and more about the event, which marks the 10th season in the Hops’ history in Hillsboro.
“Opening night is special every year, but I think it's even more special just being able to celebrate our 10th anniversary,” Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher said. “We've had a tremendous run in Hillsboro, with a tremendous fan base. And then just the team we have this year, the coaching staff, Ronnie (Gajownik) making her debut as our manager, there's just a lot of excitement around the franchise right now. So, to get opening day underway and get people in the building again is just good.”
Wombacher’s sentiment was echoed by team owner Mike McMurray who was a bit nostalgic about what was the beginning of the 2023 home season, but also the tenth iteration of an experience that’s truly been second to none for McMurray and his wife and partner Laura.
“I’m so excited that the weather turned out and so pleased we were able to get this game in,” McMurray said. “But what I’ve been thinking a lot about is that these last 10 years have been kind of magical. For Laura and I to come here, and me not being an extrovert, but yet still be able to come to the ballpark and meet so many people. Now we have a decade worth of friends.
“I just can’t tell you how much it’s meant. Hillsboro is our home and Ron Tonkin Field is our front room.”
The Hops owners can’t get enough of the game. In fact, McMurray’s excitement for what was to come prior to the first pitch was evident in the managing owner’s voice and quite apparent on his face when describing he and his wife’s experience with the team in Hillsboro.
“Laura and I are fanatics,” McMurray said. “We live this, so to be able to come out here and watch baseball and have that shared experience with people, is just really important.”
And the weather cooperated.
Recent conditions have more resembled November and December opposed to March and April, and with rain forecast for much of the day it appeared as though the game and the “opening day experience” could be in jeopardy. But not on this night, and certainly not on this occasion as things almost seemed to magically work out for the fans looking to get their first taste of their 2023 Hops.
“We’ve been nervous all week watching the forecast,” Wombacher said. “The last thing you want is opening day to get rained out, but now that the clouds have parted and the sun’s out, it feels like baseball.”
The team cooperated as well, delivering what amounted to their third win in four tries to start the year.
After Everett took a 1-0 first-inning lead on an RBI single by Hogan Windish, the Hops leapfrogged the visiting AquaSox in the second when Jesus Valdez and Joshua Day scored to put Hillsboro ahead 2-1 following a Blake Rambusch error.
After Everett tied the game in the fifth, the Hops made it 4-2 after Shane Muntz drove in Kevin Graham when he sent a 2-and-1 pitch over the fence in left field.
The AquaSox crept within 4-3 with a run in the top of the seventh, but Hillsboro relievers Junior Mieses and Listher Sosa closed things out for the Hops, allowing just a single hit over the final 2.1 innings to secure the win.
Yilber Diaz started the game for Hillsboro and allowed one earned run on four hits, while striking out four and walking three in 3.1 innings of work.
Hugh Fisher got the win for the Hops, while Sosa earned the save.
This night, however, belonged not to the team on the field, but rather the franchise that for 10 years has entertained the community, and that same organization that hopes to do the same for many years to come.
“It’s a year where we’re kind of looking back and looking forward,” Wombacher said. “We’re looking back at this organization that’s been built over 10 years and the fan base that’s been built, but also looking forward to what the next 10 years are going to look like with the new ballpark next door. So, we’re celebrating the history and the future.”
The Hops will face Everett on each of the next five nights, with Wednesday’s game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.