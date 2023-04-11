There’s an old saying in golf, “it’s not how, it’s how many.” Well, that same adage could be applied to baseball in Hillsboro’s home-opener versus Everett.

The Hops managed just three hits in the game but took advantage of every one — in addition to an early AquaSox error — en route to a 4-3 win in front of 2,039 excited hometown fans on a cool, but dry evening on April 11, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

