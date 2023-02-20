Hillsboro High School boys wrestlers competed this past weekend at the OSAA 5A Northwest Oregon Conference on Feb. 18, at Canby High School.
Skylar Salzman won the 138-pound weight division and was one of four Spartan district champions and seven qualifiers for the state wrestling championships being held on Feb. 23-25, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
In all, Hillsboro qualifiers included: Salzman 138-pounds (first place), James Blackwell 138-pounds (third place), Brian Walker 160-pounds (fourth place), Preston Echeverria 182-pounds (first place), Gregory Wallace 195-pounds (second place), Sebastian Echeverria 220-pounds (first place), Jaden Echeverria 285-pounds (first place).
Below are results from all of the weight divisions, along with team scores.
Canby 409, Centennial 261, Hillsboro 244.5, Wilsonville 176, Hood River Valley 152.5, Milwaukie 124, Putnam 85.5, Parkrose 31.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - John Duong of Centennial
• 2nd Place - Cody Stevenson of Canby
• 3rd Place - Isabella Quesada of Wilsonville
• 4th Place - Charley Turner of Parkrose
• 5th Place - Jameson Connan of Wilsonville
• 6th Place - FORFEIT of Centennial
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Connor Farlow of Hood River Valley
• 2nd Place - Kaden Kramer of Wilsonville
• 3rd Place - Fredy Garcia of Wilsonville
• 4th Place - Dean Williams of Canby
• 5th Place - Leyton Adamsof Hood River Valley
• 6th Place - Landen Dean of Hillsboro
• 8th Place - Aiden Webb of Centennial
• 8th Place - Benjamin Fay of Hillsboro
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Craig Williams of Canby
• 2nd Place - Samuel Ramirez of Centennial
• 3rd Place - Nico Yazzolino of Canby
• 4th Place - Sebastian Phillips of Centennial
• 5th Place - Robert Wood of Hood River Valley
• 6th Place - Logan Bohlmann of Milwaukie
• 8th Place - Gracianna Strickland of Hillsboro
• 8th Place - Atticus McIlmoil of Wilsonville
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Theo Baldwin of Milwaukie
• 2nd Place - Matthew Young of Canby
• 3rd Place - Alexander Ho of Parkrose
• 4th Place - Jared Schneider of Centennial
• 5th Place - Luke Chambers of Centennial
• 6th Place - Brady Froyd of Canby
• 8th Place - David Hernandez of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Michael Spillers of Milwaukie
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carson Farlow of Hood River Valley
• 2nd Place - Elijah Sweet of Centennial
• 3rd Place - Jesse Hernandez of Putnam
• 4th Place - Christian Farfan of Centennial
• 5th Place - Jacob Smithof Hood River Valley
• 6th Place - Pablo Venegas of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Yair Echevarria of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Nolan Baldwin of Milwaukie
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Skyler Salzman of Hillsboro
• 2nd Place - Benjamin Young of Canby
• 3rd Place - James Blackwell of Hillsboro
• 4th Place - Michael Stockton of Centennial
• 5th Place - Koehhel Gomez Figueroa of Milwaukie
• 6th Place - Atom Lyons of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Riley Guidry of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Ezra Freeman of Parkrose
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kenny Schroeder of Centennial
• 2nd Place - Andrew Hall of Wilsonville
• 3rd Place - Landon Sprague of Canby
• 4th Place - Eric Marin-Ramirez of Putnam
• 5th Place - Cesar Bautista of Wilsonville
• 6th Place - Nolan Godsey of Hillsboro
• 8th Place - Jack McLaughlin of Hood River Valley
• 8th Place - Jesse Zimmer of Canby
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Thomas Marquez of Canby
• 2nd Place - Kevin Castro of Hood River Valley
• 3rd Place - Peter Sansone of Canby
• 4th Place - Austin Sprecher of Wilsonville
• 5th Place - Ilya Yurko of Centennial
• 6th Place - Aden Ellis of Hillsboro
• 8th Place - Yahir Corona of Wilsonville
• 8th Place - Samuel Blosser of Hood River Valley
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ethan Ensrud of Canby
• 2nd Place - James Keinonen of Canby
• 3rd Place - Kaison Clay of Putnam
• 4th Place - Brian Walker of Hillsboro
• 5th Place - Roberto Garcia Torres of Centennial
• 6th Place - Jackson Nielsen of Milwaukie
• 8th Place - Ethan Barnhurst of Hillsboro
• 8th Place - Camilo Aguilar of Milwaukie
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Wyatt Samarin of Canby
• 2nd Place - Isaiah Parsons of Canby
• 3rd Place - George Peykanu of Wilsonville
• 4th Place - Connor Tennant of Hood River Valley
• 5th Place - Zachary Weisong of Hillsboro
• 6th Place - Owen Lundgren of Putnam
• 8th Place - Dylan Buck of Milwaukie
• 8th Place - Juan Del Real of Hillsboro
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Preston Echeverria of Hillsboro
• 2nd Place - Jackson Doman of Canby
• 3rd Place - George Allison of Putnam
• 4th Place - Gabe Baker of Canby
• 5th Place - Nakodah St. Germaine of Putnam
• 6th Place - Dylan Pascua of Hillsboro
• 7th Place - Zarek Nowak of Wilsonville
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Antonio Aguilar of Milwaukie
• 2nd Place - Gregory Wallace of Hillsboro
• 3rd Place - Tyler Konold of Canby
• 4th Place - Charlie Middleton of Wilsonville
• 5th Place - Ben White of Canby
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Sebastian Echeverria of Hillsboro
• 2nd Place - Abdul Khalid of Centennial
• 3rd Place - Mason Steffers of Hood River Valley
• 4th Place - Gideon Noss of Canby
• 5th Place - Rafael Ramos of Hillsboro
• 6th Place - Maddox White of Canby
• 8th Place - Delasio Guevara of Milwaukie
• 8th Place - Andre Scott of Parkrose
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jaden Echeverria of Hillsboro
• 2nd Place - Roy Flores of Centennial
• 3rd Place - Paul Masingila of Canby
• 4th Place - Marquies A`au of Milwaukie
• 5th Place - Cody Stubbs of Hillsboro
• 6th Place - Ross McWilliams of Milwaukie
• 8th Place - Derrek Solomon of Centennial
• 8th Place - Omar Sedano-Perales of Hood River Valley