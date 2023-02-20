Hillsboro High School boys wrestlers competed this past weekend at the OSAA 5A Northwest Oregon Conference on Feb. 18, at Canby High School.

Skylar Salzman won the 138-pound weight division and was one of four Spartan district champions and seven qualifiers for the state wrestling championships being held on Feb. 23-25, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

