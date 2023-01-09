All-Pacific Conference football all-stars were announced this past month and Hillsboro area gridders were well-represented.
In all, Liberty led local teams with 25 total honorees, including seven first-teamers, four second-teamers, and 12 honorable mention.
The Falcons finished the season 7-5 overall and 3-2 in league play, finishing second to league champion Sherwood after dropping their regular season finale with the Bowmen in dramatic fashion, 20-19. Liberty went on to win games against Reynolds and Clackamas in the inaugural Columbia Cup before dropping a semifinal game at the hands of North Salem.
"They truly became a team that was playing their best ball and really understanding what it takes day in and day out to be winners," Liberty head coach Eric Mahlum said following the season. "They practiced hard and won Monday through Thursday before they ever hit the field on Friday night. They also understood that it was the sum of the whole, not the individual. They got to the point where they were playing 11 strong and trusting each other to do their job."
Liberty’s Ryan Berger was voted the league's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Sherwood’s Alex Armas, while junior Houstyn Lee-Perry was voted—along with Armas—the league’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Mahlum summed up Berger’s dominance rather simply.
"He (Berger) was a disruptive force on the line throughout the season," Mahlum said. "If you were an opposing coach, you knew where Ryan was.”
Joining Berger and Lee-Perry on the first team were senior linebacker and punter Nate Smith, junior safety Tanner Steinbach, senior cornerback Vincent Cabezudo, and junior offensive tackle Mitchell Mahlum.
Berger, Lee Perry and Cabezudo wer also second team selections on the defensive line regarding the former, and running back regarding the latter two, joining senior Zain Kiser who was the second team all-league place kicker.
Century—who finished the year the season 4-6 overall and dropped a first round Columbia Cup game to eventual champion Westview—garnered 23 total honorees, including five first-teamers.
Amongst those first-teamers was senior defensive lineman Duke Akina, junior linebacker Ethan Wedal, junior kick returner Avery Williams, and senior Anthony Martinez who earned honors at both place kicker and wide receiver.
Martinez caught 22 balls for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
Wedel finished with 69 tackles and a team leading 11 tackles-for-loss.
Jaguar second-teamers included: senior defensive lineman Tyler Sagapolu, junior linebacker Nolan Stewart, junior offensive guard Setelo Lavamei, senior offensive tackle Wyatt Wells, senior center Dylan Blake, and senior running back Elijah Garcia.
Garcia averaged 5.3 yards per carry over the course of the season and totaled 1,319 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Stewart led the team in tackles with 95, averaging 10.6 tackles per game. He also was second with 10 tackles-for-loss.
Sagapolu led the Jaguars with eight sacks, doing so in just seven games.
Glencoe didn’t boast any first team honorees, but more than represented with seven second-teamers and four honorable mention.
The Crimson Tide finished the year 2-7 but claimed wins over crosstown rivals Hillsboro and Century along the way.
The Tide’s second-teamers included: junior linebacker Matt Pihl, senior safety Cayden Mack, senior cornerback Lucas Anthony, offensive linemen senior Andrew Bouska and junior Pierce Ashenfelter, along with junior quarterback Trevor O’Leary and sophomore wide receiver Maliq Smith.
McMinnville senior running back Austin Rapp was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Sherwood junior linebacker Keaton Fried was the Defensive Player of the Year, and first-year Sherwood head coach Mark Gribble was the Coach of the Year.
Pacific Conference Football All-Stars
Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Rapp, McMinnville
Defensive Player of the Year: Keaton Fried, Sherwood
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ryan Berger, Liberty; Alex Armas, Sherwood
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty; Alex Armas, Sherwood
Coach of the Year: Mark Gribble, Sherwood
DEFENSIVE DOWN LINEMEN
Jesse Jones-Nguyen 12 McMinnville
Alex Armas 12 Sherwood
Oliver Fisher 12 Sherwood
Houstyn Lee-Perry 11 Liberty
Nolan Dikeman 11 Newberg
Duke Akina 12 Century
INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BACKERS
Hudson Davis 12 Newberg
Keaton Fried 11 Sherwood
Ethan Wedal 11 Century
Nate Smith 12 Liberty
Austin Weeks 12 McMinnville
Nick Gribble 12 Sherwood
DEFENSIVE SAFETIES
Tanner Steinbach 11 Liberty
Tyler Ackerman 11 McMinnville
DEFENSIVE CORNERS
Vincent Cabezudo* 12 Liberty
Jaylan Moore 11 Sherwood
SPECIALIST - PUNTER
Nate Smith 12 Liberty
SPECIALIST - KICK RETURNER
Avery Williams 11 Century
SPECIALIST - PLACE KICKER
Anthony Martinez 12 Century
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
Alex Armas 12 Sherwood
Ryan Berger 12 Liberty
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Mitchell Mahlum 11 Liberty
Trent Hodney 12 Sherwood
OFFENSIVE CENTER
Nathan Fillinger-Palotay 12 Sherwood
TIGHT END
Oliver Fisher 12 Sherwood
QUARTERBACK
Kasen Covert 11 Sherwood
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tyler Mishler 12 McMinnville
Anthony Martinez 12 Century
Evan Morris 11 Sherwood
RUNNING BACKS
Austin Rapp 12 McMinnville
Hudson Davis 12 Newberg
Nick Gribble 12 Sherwood
2022 PACIFIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSIVE DOWN LINEMEN
Ryan Berger 12 Liberty
Patrick Negra 12 Newberg
Tyler Sagapolu 12 Century
Vincente Zepeda 12 Sherwood
INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BACKERS
Matt Pihl 11 Glencoe
Brandon Birney 12 McMinnville
Walker Hilton 11 Newberg
Nolan Stewart 11 Century
DEFENSIVE SAFETIES
Evan Morris 11 Sherwood
Cayden Mack 12 Glencoe
DEFENSIVE CORNERS
Lucas Anthony 12 Glencoe
Tariku Rue 12 McMinnville
SPECIALIST - PUNTER
Isaac Heveron 11 Newberg
SPECIALIST - KICK RETURNER
Eli Douglass 12 Sherwood
SPECIALIST - PLACE KICKER
Zain Kiser 12 Liberty
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
Setelo Lavamei 11 Century
Andrew Bouska 12 Glencoe
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Pierce Ashenfelter 11 Glencoe
Wyatt Wells 12 Century
Junior Lualaupeaalu 10 Sherwood
OFFENSIVE CENTER
Dylan Bake 12 Century
TIGHT END
Nolan Dikeman 11 Newberg
QUARTERBACK
Trevor O'Leary 11 Glencoe
WIDE RECEIVERS
Garrett Chaffee 12 Newberg
Maliq Smith 10 Glencoe
Gabe Blanco 11 McMinnville
RUNNING BACKS
Elijah Garcia 12 Century
Houstyn Lee-Perry 11 Liberty
Vincent Cabezudo 12 Liberty
2022 PACIFIC CONFERENCE FOOTBAL
HONORABLE MENTION
DEFENSIVE DOWN LINEMEN
Nathan Fillenger Palotay 12 Sherwood
Patrick Wooley 11 Liberty
Alex Keleher 10 McMinnville
Austin Phillips 10 Newberg
Garrett Wells Century
Jacob Struckman 12 Century
Michael Campos 12 Liberty
INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BACKERS
King Luafutu 11 Century
Taku Diamond 11 Liberty
Gannon Williams 11 Newberg
Colby Jones 12 Liberty
Tyler Martino 12 McMinnville
Brayden Ross 12 Sherwood
Tyler Hastin 12 Sherwood
Landon Fay 12 McMinnville
Peter Trujillio 11 Century
Mason Yochum 12 McMinnville
Austin Hannan 12 Sherwood
DEFENSIVE SAFETIES
Tyler Mishler 12 McMinnville
Reid Linkmeyer 10 Liberty
DEFENSIVE CORNERS
Ojani Gray 11 Sherwood
Gabe Blanco 11 McMinnville
Isaak Saviers 12 Century
SPECIALIST - PUNTER
Nick Gribbe 12 Sherwood
SPECIALIST - KICK RETURNER
Gavin Brown 10 Glencoe
SPECIALIST - PLACE KICKER
Kai Clark 12 Newberg
Ryan Rieger 12 Sherwood
Tariku Rue 12 McMinnville
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
Landon Fay 10 McMinnville
Patrick Wooley 11 Liberty
Vincente Zepeda 12 Sherwood
Kaidden Siderius 11 Newberg
Brody Kitchen 10 Newberg
Kawika Pierson 11 Century
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Hunter Hopkins 12 McMinnville
Brody Sahlfeld 10 Glencoe
Darren Velicaria 11 Century
Jakeb Canales 12 Liberty
OFFENSIVE CENTER
Austin Carl 12 McMinnville
Tyler Clough 10 Liberty
Ian Mitchell 12 Glencoe
TIGHT END
James Kingsbury 11 Glencoe
QUARTERBACK
Kane Sullivan 10 McMinnville
Jonny Ellis Century
Reid Linkmeyer 10 Liberty
WIDE RECEIVERS
Ryan Simmons 12 Newberg
Aydin Ellis 11 Century
Avery Williams 11 Century
Owen Cyr 12 Century
Cam Smith 11 Century
Landon Webber 12 Liberty
Elijah Streeter 11 Liberty
RUNNING BACKS
Isaac Heveron 11 Newberg
Aiden Owens 12 Sherwood
Tyler Hastin 12 Sherwood
Tanner Steinbach 11 Liberty