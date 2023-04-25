James Kefgen is relatively new to the game of basketball.
After spending the bulk of his childhood focusing on “America’s pastime,” baseball, the Liberty High School sophomore took to the court as the pandemic forced everyone away from one another and towards isolation.
Since then, Kefgen has fallen in love with the game, the work it takes to get better, and the idea of using it as a way to get what he wants most: a college education.
“My goal is to get my education paid for,” Kefgen said. “School is very important to me because you can only play basketball for so long, so that’s my main goal. But I just want to keep playing basketball after high school, and wherever that is will be fine with me.”
He’s off to a good start.
Kefgen led the Falcons in scoring last season and was part of a core group of talented young players who took Liberty to a 15-8 overall record and second place finish in the Pacific Conference. For his efforts, he earned first team all-league honors and even garnered 6A all-state honorable mention.
Not bad for a guy who played last season on the junior varsity.
Ask Kefgen if he was surprised by his success this season and he’ll tell you, for the most part, no. That’s not to say it was easy, because he’ll quickly tell you it was not. But he’ll also tell you his confidence in himself and his ability on the court is not primarily attributed to his talent, but more about the work he has and continues to put in on and off the court.
“That was one of my goals this year, to make first team (all-league),” Kefgen said. “I had an idea that there might be a chance, so when I got it, I wasn’t too surprised because I know the work that I put in in the offseason.”
The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter said he practices year-round and roughly six days per week. When he’s not shooting, he’s conditioning. When he’s not working with an assistant coach, he’s lifting weights. And when he’s not playing for Liberty, he’s playing club ball which he said he does for the love of the game and the process of getting better.
“I’m a results person, and I feel like the more work I put in, the more results I’ll see,” Kefgen said. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy it. It clears my head. If there’s something going on, I just go work out, and usually it’s all better.”
That’s how the standout got into basketball — by working when there was little else to do.
Kefgen said that as a child, his parents exposed him to all sorts of sports to see which one would take. For most of his life it was baseball that drew his attention, but in the seventh grade, the COVID-19 pandemic left him with just a ball, a hoop, and all sorts of time to hone his skills — and it just took.
“I was strictly baseball,” he said. “That’s just the sport I liked better. But then quarantine hit and I couldn’t play baseball, but I had a hoop at my house. I was just working out every day, and I fell in love with working, and I took that mindset to the court.”
That court was a level higher this past season, and Kefgen quickly discovered that in his first moments on the floor against varsity competition. Everyone was bigger, faster and stronger, and the sophomore quickly had to adjust in order to acclimate himself to the higher tier of talent.
Additionally, the youngster had to prove to his older teammates he was up to the challenge that presented itself on a nightly basis.
“It was tough at the start, and I was nervous for sure because I was a sophomore playing varsity,” Kefgen said. “I don’t really think I got much respect early on, but as the season went on, I think I started to earn it, and everything started clicking and we started really playing together.”
He also had to earn his coach’s respect, and he said that he took a big step in that direction when after he took a couple quick threes in a tournament game early in the season, his coaches sat him down and explained to him the value of doing more than just launching from long range.
“They told me that I needed to do more. I needed to start attacking,” Kefgen said. “So, when I checked back in, I started attacking, and I scored like 34 points. It taught me that I need to be more than just a distance shooter because I’m pretty good at attacking, and I think that over time, I’ve just gotten better.”
And so did the team.
Liberty enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent history this past season, and much of that was due to Kefgen, along with standout juniors Tyler Bradford, Donovan Crowder and Elijah Streeter.
Kefgen said that with all three scheduled to return next year, they believe that things can be even better next season, leading to bigger and better goals and accomplishments.
“We’re doing open gyms, lifting together and all starting to buy in,” he said. “We’re excited about what we can do next year and feel like we can be a playoff contender. We just have to be a bit more focused and do the work.
“I think it’s going to show next year, and I firmly believe we will win the conference championship.”
In addition to his love for the game, Kefgen also is squarely focused on his schoolwork. He knows that in order to earn an opportunity at the next level, he’ll need to maintain a high standard in the classroom, which he’s doing.
He doesn’t necessarily care where he plays, or even at what level. He just wants to play.
“As long as I can play, I’ll be happy,” he said. “Some guys say that if they can’t play Division I, they don’t want to play. I’ll play D-1, D-2, D-3, whatever. Wherever I get to play would be just fine.”