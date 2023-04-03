It’s a new year, and with it comes a fresh start and opportunity to turn a disappointing stretch around for the Liberty softball program.
The Falcons are seizing that opportunity. After just six games, they’ve already matched their win total from a season ago.
“I think there’s some excitement and some buzz around what we’re doing,” head coach Anthony Rethwill said. “And we have a new approach to this season.”
Rethwill is in his first year coaching Liberty after spending a season as an assistant at Aloha, along with time coaching at Mound Time, a baseball training facility in Hillsboro.
The first-year skipper has the Falcons 4-2 to start the year, and despite having a roster with twice as many freshman and sophomores as seniors, he believes there’s reason to believe this group is capable of doing something they haven’t done much in recent years: winning.
“We try not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we have talked about wanting to make the playoffs,” Rethwill said. “We’ve targeted the postseason and we think it’s attainable, but individually, we also want to see some of our players have success and be recognized for it.”
That’s already begun, for Liberty junior pitcher Addison Johnson was named the OSAA’s Athlete of the Week for March 13-19, on the heels of striking out 33 batters over a three-game stretch to start the year.
Johnson has 64 strikeouts and just 16 walks over the team’s first six games, with a 2.39 ERA.
Rethwill said her early success has been impressive not only due to her results on the field, but also from her approach off of it.
“I think she put a lot of work in during the offseason knowing that his was her time,” the coach said of Johnson. “I feel like we’re seeing the results of that hard work, and it’s been great to see.”
Johnson’s not doing it alone. She’s had help from teammates like co-captain and infielder Kenzie Harper, sophomore Carley Cunningham, Natalie Rabe, Gracee Grenfell, and senior co-captain Madi Howe.
Harper — who has missed significant time over her three-year career due to injury — is hitting a team-leading .529, and has four doubles, a home run, nine runs scored and five stolen bases.
Cunningham, a returning catcher, is batting .300 with a home run and has been a rock behind the plate.
Rabe, a sophomore and returning starter at shortstop has two home runs thus far and has been a solid defensive piece for the Falcons.
And Grenfell and Howe round out the team’s nucleus, which Rethwill credits for leading the young group by example.
“These girls are doing a good job of taking this group under their wing,” Rethwill said. “They’re showing them how to do good things, and because of that we have a good thing going on right now.”
Rethwill believes that’s an important aspect of any quality team. He has leaned on that leadership in his first season at the helm.
The coach admits that being new to the program, it’s important that while he’s learning what makes this team and the girls on it tick, his more experienced players need to bridge the gap between the team and their new coach.
“I didn’t have the pulse of the team, so I felt it was important to have the girls who’ve been around for a while kind of relay our message as coaches,” Rethwill said. “Plus, I want a player-driven culture where the players themselves take ownership of some of the development and growth. I’m just here to guide and support them.”
And it’s that type of leadership and maturity that not only has the coach excited about the present and future, but also played a role in him pursuing the head job at Liberty.
“It might seem kind of odd, but one of the things that piqued my interest in this position was that I saw that they had received an academic all-state award last year,” Rethwill said. “That told me that these were smart kids and that they work hard. So, I felt that coming into this season that if they had the right guidance and approach, they could figure this out.”
The coach also has put an emphasis on fundamentals and to start the season cited their defense, along with their pitching as the team’s strengths.
On the flip side, Rethwill knows that in order to reach their goals, they’ll have to improve their approach at the plate.
“We’ve been striking out quite a bit, and we need to put the ball in play,” Rethwill said. “Coming out of spring break, we’ll put an emphasis on having a good approach at the plate and I think we’ll be able to fix that.”
And if they do? The coach thinks there will be good things in the Falcons’ future, including a postseason appearance. But they’ll have to navigate the Pacific Conference first, and there won’t be anything easy about that.
“We have some talented teams ahead of us, especially teams like Sherwood and McMinnville, who are top-10 teams,” Rethwill said. “Obviously, they’re going to be kind of a step above everyone else, but I’m hoping we can string some wins together. If we can, we can shoot for the playoffs as a goal.”
More broadly, Rethwill and the Liberty program are building for the future, on a foundation he already feels pretty good about.
“We’re working to create a culture of success,” he said. “We want these kids to have that work ethic that goes beyond the field, and when you get those players combined with the ones we already have that are driven and have goals … it’s a good mix.”