Midway through the season, the Liberty boys basketball team was still putting together the pieces of what they hoped would be a playoff contending team.
Now, with just three games remaining in the regular season and the Falcons sitting alone in second place in the Pacific Conference following a 74-61 win over Century on Friday, Feb. 10, the team is confident, together, and ready to keep pushing forward toward what they hope is a successful state playoff run.
“I don’t think we’ve gone backwards at all from the start of our season against Corvallis until right now,” Liberty’s Tyler Bradford said. “I think we’ve made strides playing as a team, and think we have a strong chance of doing well in the playoffs if we play our game, stay together and perform on the court.”
Bradford was sound against the Jaguars, scoring 14 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, and was part of a group of four Liberty players to score in double figures, led by junior guard Donovan Crowder, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Falcons head coach Mike Gregory said Crowder is one of a handful of go-to guys on the team, but he’s also the guy who often facilitates what’s happening on the offensive end.
“Donny is our team leader,” the coach said. “He’s starting to do it more with his voice, but he’s always done it with his actions. He’s always in control of our offense and knows who’s getting going and in rhythm. Sometimes we go to him and ask him what he wants to run.”
Joining Crowder and Bradford in double digits against Century were senior Elijah Streeter, who had 12 points, and sophomore James Kefgen, who finished with 18.
Kefgen leads the team in scoring this season, and Gregory said he has really come into his own as the season has progressed. Early on, the 6-foot-2 guard/wing with a silky stroke from distance was quick to pull from beyond the arc, but Gregory said he and his assistants had to rein him in to an extent in order to get the young standout to maximize the size and skill he possesses to get to the rim.
“We knew what he was capable of and knew getting into the lane would really open up his game,” Gregory said. “Early in the year, we’d pull him out at times to have that discussion, and as the season’s gone on, we don’t have to do that anymore. He’s grown a lot this year from that respect.”
On Feb. 7, the Falcons (13-6, 7-2) travelled to Sherwood for a showdown with the first-place Bowmen, who had beaten Liberty soundly in their first meeting three weeks prior. This time, however, the game went differently, with the road Falcons just a couple of points down in the game’s final minutes.
Sherwood ended up closing Liberty out 69-62, but Bradford was quick to point out the positives he and his team took from competing with a team that many feel can make waves in the upcoming state playoffs.
“We had a number of practices during our off-week and stayed together and worked through in preparation for Sherwood,” Bradford said. “It showed in how we played, and I’m 100 percent certain we can play against that team.”
“It was a confidence boost, for sure, but we also know that we can play on that level,” Gregory agreed. “We don’t go into any games just hoping to compete. We have the capability of winning, it’s just a matter of putting it together.”
Gregory added that Bradford is one of those pieces responsible for the team’s upward climb, citing — as with Kefgen — the junior’s growth from last season to now.
“Last season, he played more at the five (center) for us, but in the offseason, his game just blossomed,” Gregory said. “He knows what he’s capable of but also knows that he has plenty of guys around him and he doesn’t have to do it all himself. I feel that’s like our whole team: a group of guys that understand that sometimes it’s their night, but other nights it might be a teammate.”
Now, with just two weeks before the state playoffs and the Falcons eyeballing an opportunity to make some postseason waves, are they ready?
“We’re ready,” Bradford said. “I definitely believe in this team.”
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."