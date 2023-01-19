The Hillsboro Spartans’ boys wrestling team did just enough on the home mat Wednesday night to hold off the shorthanded and upset-minded Wilsonville Wildcats.

Hillsboro rode the strength of two pins, one win by major decision, one win by decision, and four wins by forfeit — yes, four forfeits — to a 43-33 Northwest Oregon Conference victory.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

