It’s a new year and new season, but Glencoe and first-year head coach and alum Wade Sahlfeld is trying to turn back the clock to the good ol’ days of Crimson Tide softball.
After going a combined 14-27 over the past two seasons and on the heels of three straight 23-plus-win-seasons, Sahlfeld — a former assistant under head coach Jason Eastman — chose to step back into the fold in an effort to regenerate a proud program seemingly lost since Eastman’s dismissal following the 2019 season, one in which the Tide were eliminated in the state quarterfinals.
“There were other jobs out there, but the only one I wanted was the Glencoe job,” Sahlfeld said. “It’s home. I graduated from there and I want to see if I can get it back to what it was.”
What it was was a perennial winner.
Prior to Eastman’s dismissal, Glencoe was a combined 70-17 overall and 40-4 in league play over a three-year span, claiming at least a share of three straight league titles, two of which came in the always tough Metro League.
Recent years saw that success wane, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which to an extent, and like with many schools, turned the program upside down.
Whatever the cause, over the past few years, the Tide have struggled, much to the chagrin of proud alumni like Sahlfeld.
“I think it's tough on everybody when things don't go the way they were supposed to. Right?” Sahlfeld said. “So yeah, it's not just me, it's been tough on a lot of people.”
To help in the new coach’s endeavor, Sahlfeld hired on a handful of former players too looking to turn the Tide — no pun intended.
Included in that bunch is the new head coach’s daughter, former Tide standout Sydney Sahlfeld, who recently finished out her career at Pacific University; St. Helens High School and former Eastern Oregon University player Taylor Dow, who also played club softball under Sahlfeld with the Thunder; and Annalisa Williamson, who played at the University of Oregon and also played for Sahlfeld’s Thunder team.
Wade Sahlfeld said you can’t have too many quality assistants, adding that the youthful and competitive nature of all of the aforementioned assistants can only help a program on the rise.
“It’s one of those deals where you hire better coaches than you, and things seem to go smoother,” the coach said with a chuckle. “These girls are very competitive people, and they’re great people that want to see this program get turned around.”
Sahlfeld said the team too has taken to what he and his assistants have to offer early on.
“They love it,” he said. “You know, these girls (assistant coaches) are fairly close in age to the kids (team) and I feel like because of that, the team has been like a sponge and have wholeheartedly bought into what we’re talking about and teaching.”
Sahlfeld said his approach is fairly simple: play hard and play fast. He doesn’t want his girls to play in fear of making a mistake, he wants them just to give it their all and not to worry about him screaming and yelling.
“There are a lot of different coaching philosophies out there, but I’m not a screamer,” Sahlfeld said. “Some of these girls get that, but others are like, ‘You’re not gonna get mad at me if I overthrow a ball?’ No. I just want them to go 120 miles per hour and give me 100 percent. And once they realize that, they just let go, and the next thing you know, they’re just flying around.”
This year’s team is young, consisting of six freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors and just two seniors. Sahlfeld said that despite the youth, they have talent. But without a singular presence to help lead them to the promised land, it’s going to take a collective effort to get them where they want to go.
“To have the success we want to have, it’s going to have to be a group effort,” the coach said. “It’s going to have to be one of the nine making a special play every game, and then building upon that as we go.”
Sahlfeld said that in the circle, the Tide will lean on junior pitchers Dominique Bouska and Bailey Farrimond, whom he said are much improved. And beyond that, he feels they’ll lean hard on their chemistry, which he feels is the strength of this group.
Where as he feels their biggest weakness may be their lack of understanding just how good they are and can be.
“I think the girls just need to realize how good they are,” Sahlfeld said. “Once they do that, I think the sky’s the limit.”
And where are they hoping to go? The state playoffs, obviously, but the first thing on their agenda is working towards a league title, which starts with a singular focus on the game squarely in front of them.
“Obviously, you don’t take over a program like Glencoe and say you want to win seven games,” Sahlfeld said. “But our goal is to compete in every game. Keep showing up and keep competing. You take it game by game, and I tell the kids every day that we play a faceless opponent, and that if we do that, we’re going to be fine.
“We haven’t done anything yet, but they’re working really, really hard and aren’t afraid to work. I really appreciate that about them.”
Glencoe won its season opener with Central, 15-1, on Thursday, March 16, at Glencoe High School.