Carly Reese 1

Century senior Carly Reese poses for a photo following her third-place finish at the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals.

 Courtesy Photo: Century Athletics

Century’s Carly Reese, piggybacking on her 10th-place finish from a year ago, placed third at the 2023 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals, which were held March 30 through April 2, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Jaguar senior was sixth in the deadlift competition despite a minor mishap, lifting 342 pounds; third in the squat competition, lifting 370 pounds; and second in the bench press, lifting 215 pounds. The latter two marks were personal bests.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

