Century’s Carly Reese, piggybacking on her 10th-place finish from a year ago, placed third at the 2023 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals, which were held March 30 through April 2, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Jaguar senior was sixth in the deadlift competition despite a minor mishap, lifting 342 pounds; third in the squat competition, lifting 370 pounds; and second in the bench press, lifting 215 pounds. The latter two marks were personal bests.
“I felt really good about my performance,” Reese said. “I PR’d in squat and bench, and I pulled really well in deadlift, but in my last lift, I got called on a technicality. I’m still learning the game.”
Reese is in just her second year competing in powerlifting but quickly took to the sport, something her father Adam — who teaches and coaches at Century High School — said came somewhat out of nowhere after the then-junior had spent the bulk of her life training and participating in dance.
“You hear stories of people discovering hidden talents by accident,” Adam Reese said last year, “and in this case, that is what happened.”
Carly Reese is still feeling her way through the powerlifting game, but while she’s not entirely familiar with how she’d stack up against the country’s best, she was comfortable and by no means surprised with the numbers she’d been posting and how they translated to competition.
“I was surprised being so new to the sport, but I knew that my numbers matched up with the best girls in the country,” she said.
Powerlifting competitions consist of three events: squat, deadlift and bench press. Competitors get three opportunities in each discipline. They then take the best attempt in each, total them and rank them accordingly.
Although she’s graduating from Century this coming June, Reese is still eligible to compete at the high school level this summer, and in doing so, she hopes to break some of her own state records, along with possibly some even bigger ones.
“I am planning on doing another meet this summer for a different powerlifting federation, so that I can secure my state records that I broke last year,” Reese said. “As I continue to compete I would love to try to break national records at the collegiate and junior level for both USA Powerlifting and the U.S. Powerlifting Association.”
Reese plans on competing in college this fall. She currently has a scholarship offer from McKendree University in Illinois but has yet to make a decision as to where she’ll attend and compete.
Wherever that may end up being, the burgeoning powerlifting star will be enjoying every minute of her time competing — something that’s even surprised her.
“I am definitely planning on competing in college,” Reese said. “I am surprised at how quickly I’ve come to enjoy it. Only a few months after I started, it became my favorite sport. It’s not just about the success I’ve achieved — the community is so supportive that it feels like a family.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."