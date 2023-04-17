A fresh start might be just what the Century softball program needed to succeed.
Over the past nine years, the Jaguars have a combined 43-145 record and have failed to record a season of .500 or better.
In that time span, they’ve never finished higher than eighth in either the Pacific Conference or Metro League, and have had five different coaches. Russell Bowling is coach number six, and while many would run from the challenge of turning around what’s been a perpetually struggling program, the first-year coach from North Marion is running directly towards it.
“This program is a clean slate, and I appreciate that,” Bowling said. “What happens here is what I make of it. The girls are going to have fun playing softball, and if that’s the case, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
That doesn’t mean the coach wasn’t surprised by what he saw from the program upon arrival.
“I’d say ‘surprised’ would probably be an understatement,” Bowling said.
This year, Century only had 18 girls come out for softball — which by any classification’s numbers would be frightening, but at the 6A level is nearly unheard of.
So, Bowling immediately went to work, touching base with the youth programs, offering free weekend camps, and convincing kids at all levels to come be a part of what he believes is a fun and inspiring environment.
“You’ve got to make the game as fun as you possibly can,” the coach said. “My motto is, ‘If it’s not positive, it’s poison.’ Everything I say, I try to reflect a positive outlook, and I expect that from my girls as well. I’ve told the girls that I will never be judgmental of mistakes. The only thing I’m ever judgmental about is effort and attitude.
“Being positive and giving effort is something you can control. If they give the effort and have a good attitude, winning will take care of itself.”
Bowling also applauded the work of Century athletic director Michelle Gray, whom the coach said worked with Liberty High School in an effort to put together a combined second JV team in effort to get more girls playing time.
“I can’t say enough about what she did to get that done,” Bowling said. “That’s how you build a program. You’ve got to get these girls playing.”
So far, so good for the Jags, who are off to a 6-3 start after dropping their league opener to one of the Pacific Conference’s title contenders, Sherwood, 12-1 on April 14.
And despite their limited numbers and an exceedingly young roster consisting of just two seniors, a junior, six sophomores and four freshman, Bowling is confident they can get to or exceed his goal of finishing .500 or better.
“It’s a very tough league and I know it’s going to be tough, but we’re preparing the best we can and we’ll see how it rolls,” the coach said. “I’d like to be over .500 because they haven’t done that in awhile around here, but it’s totally up to the girls. My goal is whatever their goal is, and we’ve talked about it.”
Bowling, who hails from Kentucky, has been coaching softball for nearly two decades. He coached all three of his daughters up to and through North Marion, and then to college, where they played at Southwestern Oregon Community College, Eastern Oregon University, and Union College in Kentucky.
After spending four years coaching for the Huskies, Bowling left the program, and this year, he decided to get back into the game that he’s given so much to over the years.
“I just love the game,” Bowling said. “When this Century job opened up, I applied for it, then took over early in January. Since, I’ve started running open gyms everyday after school and doing free camps for fifth- and sixth-graders, then seventh- and eighth-graders every other weekend trying to get this thing going.”
Bowling said that it’s been primarily about fundamentals early on in the process. He’s big into coaching fundamentals, he said, but he added that he also needed leaders, and with such a young team, he needed to identify those leaders early and get them behind his message, in addition to helping him deliver it.
That brought him to two sophomores — pitcher Alyssa Loza and outfielder Avery Cox, who were second-team all-league players last season — along with junior Riley Miller, who earned honorable mention last year.
“I told them, ‘We will go as far as you guys take us and it has absolutely nothing to do with your athletic ability,’” Bowling said. “‘It’s more to do with how you bring the rest of your teammates along, and how you treat them.’ And they’re buying in. I’ve truly been impressed.”
Beyond those three, the coach mentioned senior pitcher and middle infielder Zoe Ludwick, along with junior first baseman Alex Walker as players who’ve been solid both on and off the field for the Jaguars. He also cited a wealth of youthful talent that he said he’s helping to sculpt into the players they need both now and in the future.
“I’ve got a bunch of young ones who’ve got some speed in the outfield, and we’re turning some of our right-handers into left-handed slappers,” Bowling said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to be successful.”
Their weakness really comes down to their overall inexperience, Bowling noted.
“A lot of these girls have only played rec ball, but that means the coaching they’re getting is rec. It’s not varsity-level coaching,” Bowling said. “So, we’re trying to ramp them up to the speed they’re going to see in league play. But they’re workhorses. They want to work hard, and they want to do their best.”
And will that work ethic and attitude get them where they need to go? That’s the idea, but it’s also going to take belief, which Bowling said they’re working on as well.
“That mental toughness is something we still need to work on,” the coach said. “It’s an understanding that we’re right there on the edge of being really, really good, and we’re going to get there.”