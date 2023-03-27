It’s never too early for a win, and while the Century baseball team suffered their first defeat of the season this past Thursday, March 23, against Tualatin, head coach Mason Wright has been pleased with their overall performance to this point.
“We have been playing well thus far as a team,” Wright said. “Our guys recognize the talent and depth that we have as a unit and are starting to grow into productive roles top to bottom.”
That growth led to wins over Tigard, Reynolds and Nelson to start the season, and before their 5-1 loss to the Timberwolves, the Jaguars were averaging 11.3 runs per game.
But while the Jags have for the most part done their part at the plate four games into the baseball year, it’s on the mound that Wright said they expect to impress.
“Pitching is one of our strong suits this season,” the Century coach said. “We return all four of our main pitchers from last season and are adding a few younger arms that will contribute all year.
“Eli Breault leads our staff, followed by Levi Hazes, Sawyer Hewett, Phil Curry and Jace Willett. All five of those guys have great stuff and could start for a majority of teams around the league.”
Breault was a contributor last season as a sophomore and early this year has showed out both at the plate and on the mound, earning a win in the team’s opener versus Tigard on the bump and combining to go 7-for-12 with six RBIs and five runs scored over their first four games.
Additionally, junior infielder and pitcher Levi Hazes has been impressive in double duty to start the year, going 6-for-14 with three runs scored and six RBIs at the plate, while allowing just three hits, striking out 10 and walking none while throwing four scoreless innings against Reynolds.
Hazes, junior catcher Sergio Osoria and senior outfielder Joey Genduso, are expected to lead the Jags both on and off the field, Wright said.
“All three of these guys play integral roles for us on the field but also represent us well off the field,” the coach said. “They work hard, accept leadership opportunities, and are always studying the game to become better players and teammates. All three are scholar-athletes and amazingly humble human beings.”
They’ll need that leadership to help triumph over what Wright said has been a bit of an Achilles' heel for the team early on in the season: youthful errors the coach is confident they can and will overcome.
“We need to clean up small mistakes,” he said. “We have some younger players that are learning the varsity level game, but with time they will hit their stride.”
Two of those newcomers are sophomore corner infielder Lucas Gardner and freshman pitcher and utilityman Jace Willett.
Gardner, who plays both first and third base, is 4-for-11 with five runs scored and two RBIs to start the year. Willett is 7-for-14 with three RBIs, with four innings of relief pitching under his belt, in which he struck out four and allowed four earned runs in four innings of work.
The Jaguars will need those two, along with their aforementioned leaders and a roster full of contributors, to compete in the Pacific Conference this year — something their coach has full confidence in the team’s ability to do.
“Our goals this season are to compete for a conference title,” Wright said, “make the playoffs and put ourselves in a position to ultimately advance and make a run in the 6A tournament.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."